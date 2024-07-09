Penguins Name Wes Clark Vice President of Player Personnel

Wes Clark
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Wes Clark Vice President of Player Personnel, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Clark will oversee the club’s amateur, professional and college/European free agent scouting departments and will report directly to Dubas.

“Starting last fall with the addition of Trent Mann as a player development and scouting advisor and the elevation of Andy Saucier to lead our pro scouting department, we have sought to really bolster our player personnel system. Our personnel decisions in this short term will be critical as we seek to add the draft picks, prospects and young players that will serve to add an infusion of young, hungry players to our core,” said Dubas. “By adding Wes to lead the departments directed by Nick Pryor and Andy, along with the valuable experience and wisdom that Trent provides, we have tried to put the Penguins in a strong position to go out and execute on our personnel strategy in the short and long run. Having worked with Wes for many years, I have a deep trust in his ability to identify talent, lead staffs, advance our scouting process and methods, learn from mistakes to improve processes and to challenge my own thinking and planning on a near daily basis.”

Clark, 41, has spent the last six seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, holding various roles with the team. Clark has run the NHL Draft for the Toronto as the Director of Player Personnel (2023-24) and Director of Amateur Scouting (2021-23). He has also served as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel (2018-23) and as a Player Evaluation Consultant (2014-16).

Prior to his time in Toronto, the Oakville, Ontario native spent two seasons with the Florida Panthers as an Amateur Scout from 2016-18. He also was the Director of Player Personnel and Development with the Soo Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League from 2011-15.

Clark is a graduate of the University of Maine, where he played four seasons of collegiate hockey from 2004-08.

News Feed

Healthy and Hungry: Pickering Preparing for First Pro Season

Hockey Sense is Ville Koivunen's Biggest Strength

Crosby celebrates with Canadian men’s soccer team after Copa America victory

Penguins Re-Sign Corey Andonovski to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Sign Defenseman Sebastian Aho to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

Penguins Start Executing on Strategy for Future Success

Penguins Sign Blake Lizotte to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Emil Bemstrom to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defensemen Nathan Clurman to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Bokondji Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Jimmy Huntington on a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Anthony Beauvillier to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Mac Hollowell to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Acquire Bennett MacArthur from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Lukas Svejkovsky

Penguins Bolster Pipeline with Pair of Second-Round Picks

Meet the 2024 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Draft Six Players on Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Forward Kevin Hayes and a 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick From St. Louis

Crosby Looking Forward to Competing with Canada’s Best

Penguins Leadership Speaks: Key Takeaways

Sidney Crosby Named to Team Canada and Erik Karlsson Named to Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off

Looking Forward to the 2024 Draft

Penguins Amateur Scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Penguins Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 6-10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a Two-Year Contract

WBS Penguins Name Kirk MacDonald Head Coach

P.O Joseph Keeps Showing Up for Others

Penguins to take on the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville Preseason Game

Getting to Know: Brayden Yager

Penguins Name David Quinn Assistant Coach

Brayden Yager’s Confidence Boost Leads to Memorable Year

Gruden: Working Hard, Being a Good Teammate

Getting to Know: Jack St. Ivany

Wrapping Up the 2024 World Championship

St. Ivany’s History of Training with Pros Gives Foundation for Success

Penguins Sign Defenseman Filip Kral to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Jonathan Gruden to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a Three-Year Contract

Sullivan Thankful for New Opportunity to Lead Team USA to Olympic Gold

Puljujarvi determined to put injury woes behind him with Penguins

Mike Sullivan Named Head Coach of Team USA for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Men’s Olympic Hockey Team

Hockey is Healing: Malone Family Foundation Making a Difference

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine Announce Open Enrollment for Heads UP Baseline Concussion Testing

Three Penguins Players Undergo Successful Surgeries

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Valtteri Puustinen to a Two-Year Contract