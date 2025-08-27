Penguins Name Evan McFeeters Roving Minor League Coach

The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Evan McFeeters as Roving Minor League Coach, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

As part of his new role, McFeeters will be a member of the Penguins’ player development department, supporting Ryan Papaioannou’s coaching staff with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) as well as Kirk McDonald’s staff with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL). He will also assist the player development staff with the on and off the ice development of all prospects and players within the Penguins’ organization.

“We are extremely excited to add Evan to the organization,” said Penguins Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza. “Evan has a passion for development, and in his role, he will help increase cohesion between our AHL and ECHL coaching staffs, further emphasizing the importance of our four-tiered approach to development.”

McFeeters, 37, joins the Penguins with over 15 years of coaching experience at various levels, spending last season with the Prairie Hockey Academy’s U18 Prep squad. Prior to that, he spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, where he coached Penguins 2024 second-round draft pick Tanner Howe.

McFeeters also spent parts of eight seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) from 2016-23, split between Canmore Eagles, Brooks Bandits and Sherwood Park Crusaders. He held the dual role of Head Coach and Assistant General Manager with Sherwood from 2022-23. Prior to that, he was an Assistant Coach/Assistant General Manager on Ryan Papaioannou’s staff with Brooks from 2020-22, helping the Bandits win an AJHL and Centennial Cup championship. McFeeters got his start in the AJHL with his hometown Canmore Eagles where he assumed the role of Assistant Coach and Assistant General Manager from 2016-20.

A native of Canmore, Alberta, McFeeters represented his country as an Assistant Coach for Canada West at the 2022 World Junior A Challenge.