Penguins Impressed with Sergei Murashov's Talent and Character 

When Owen Pickering learned Sergei Murashov would attend development camp earlier this summer, he looked up the Russian goaltender’s Elite Prospects page – and was thoroughly impressed.

“He's got some really, really good stats,” said the defenseman, selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (21st overall) before Murashov was taken in the fourth round (118th overall).

Murashov had split the year between the KHL and MHL, Russia’s top professional league and top developmental league, respectively. In six KHL games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, Murashov went 3-1-2 with a 1.84 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and one shutout. At the MHL level, the goaltender went 24-4-2 with a 2.03 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and four shutouts in 34 games.

Once the season ended, Murashov had to figure out his path for the next one. He decided to visit Pittsburgh to see how the Penguins operate, and then make an informed decision about his future. Murashov was impressed with his experience, and after talking it over with different people, opted to sign a three-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins.

“I'm really excited, because so many guys want to be in my place, and I really appreciate such an opportunity from the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Murashov said. “So, I work hard. I enjoy every day here. It's kind of a dream, really for me, because you’re just one step from players, games which you watched so many times in your childhood. That's why I think just keep going, enjoy every day, enjoy working with my coaches, and again, really appreciate this opportunity for me in my life.”

Murashov’s talent has been evident, even with a relatively small sample size that began at development camp and has continued through the Prospects Challenge. As Murashov’s peers, coaches, and hockey operations staff have become familiar with his game, he’s earned respect and admiration from throughout the organization. Simply put, Murashov has done his job.

“Just see the puck, stop the puck,” he said. “When you're in the game, when you are in full focus, the game seems to move slowly for you. That's why I just need to be in focus, be in my best shape and (control) shots, rebounds.”

When asked for his biggest strengths as a goaltender, Murashov said reading the play and his puck-moving ability. His goalie coaches back home in Russia helped Murashov adopt what he calls a ‘driver’s seat mentality,’ which came naturally to him. Murashov also mentioned his character, which is brought up by everyone who’s asked about the young netminder.

“He's a special kid. I mean, I think you can see it through his interviews and stuff. He's really genuine, and just has a burning passion for the game,” 2021 second-round pick Tristan Broz said. “He's a great kid. I can't say enough good things about him.”

Those around Murashov marvel at his smooth adjustment to North America. Rooming with fellow Russian Vasily Ponomarev, Murashov feels comfortable and happy here, and his mindset has been a big help in that regard.

“If you are a kind person, if you are respectful to everyone, it just makes it easier for you to adapt, to feel yourself, to be your best,” Murashov said.

While his English is already strong from years of learning it in school, Murashov strives to keep improving his second language so that he can better communicate with his teammates and understand the terminology. For example, right now, he’s reading the English version of his favorite book - The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy - to help in that regard.

“He's done a great job, just immersed himself in everything, and the enthusiasm with which he wants to get better every day is awesome to see,” WBS head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “It's just gonna lend itself to him continuing to get better.”

Before Murashov entered the mix, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said he expected all five goalies signed to push. That comprised Tristan Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic, Joel Blomqvist, Filip Larsson, and Taylor Gauthier.

Now, Murashov is part of that competition for playing time. As the Penguins look to ensure he's on the right developmental path, MacDonald said the most important thing for someone his age is to get starts and continue to improve, “so I think that’s the point of emphasis for Sergei.” Murashov agreed.

“Everyone here wants to play more games, but I don't think about our goalies,” he said. “We are good friends out of the ice and the rink, and we have great conversations, communication and so on. But for me, I like to just focus on my own job, what I can control. I can control my work. That's why I just keep going on with my routine, my stuff, and just try to improve myself. I don't try to compete myself with them. I just compete with myself, with me. Every day, just try to be 1% better, and just keep going.”