Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

News Feed

Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship

Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship
Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards

Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards
Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice

Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice
No. 3 Colgate to Highlight ‘Battle at the Burgh’ Women’s College Hockey Tournament at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in December

No. 3 Colgate to Highlight ‘Battle at the Burgh’ Women’s College Hockey Tournament at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in December
Penguins Partner with So Many Angels to Give Memorable Experience to Kids Impacted by Cancer

Kids Dress Up as Penguins for Halloween Shoot Hosted by Penguins and So Many Angels, Then Meet the Players
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11
Penguins Get Back to Work

Four Days to Regroup
Pittsburgh Penguins Halloween Costumes

Penguins Provide Halloween Costume Inspiration
Malkin Jarry Take Ownership After Discouraging Loss to Anaheim

Malkin, Jarry Take Ownership After Penguins' Discouraging Loss to Anaheim
Remembering Adam Johnson Pittsburgh Penguins

Remembering Adam Johnson
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Ducks (10.30.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Ducks (10.30.23)
Sully Says Penguins versus Senators

Sully Says: Ottawa was Opportunistic in 5-2 Loss to Senators
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators (10.28.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators (10.28.23)
Sully Says Penguins versus Avalanche

Pittsburgh's Shutout Against Colorado "An Important Win for a Lot of Reasons"
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Avalanche (10.26.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Avalanche (10.26.23)
Kyle Dubas Talks Penguins Start

Kyle Dubas Shares His Perspective on Pittsburgh's Start
Penguins Discuss Challenge of Facing Colorado

Colorado Presents a Tough Challenge for Penguins, "But I Think It's One We Need Right Now"
Sully Says Penguins versus Stars

Sully Says: We Got an Awful Lot of Hockey in Front of Us

Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

ScholarshipWinners_Austin---Web
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation awarded the 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship to Mt. Lebanon High School graduate Austin Martin.  The scholarship, valued at $5,000, is co-sponsored by the Pittsburgh Penguins Booster Club. 

The Johnson scholarship was created in 1992 and is presented annually to a Western Pennsylvania high school senior for academic excellence, community service and for providing leadership, sportsmanship and a positive attitude as a member of their school’s hockey program.  Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.2 to qualify for the scholarship.  

Martin, a goaltender for the Mt. Lebanon varsity ice hockey team, served as one of his team’s captains during his senior year.  He finished the 2022-23 season with a .911 save percentage, ranking fourth in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL).

He played 56 career games (including playoffs) and is a three-time PIHL All-Star and four-year varsity letter winner.  In 2021, he led Mt. Lebanon to the Finals of the PIHL Penguins Cup Playoffs for the first time in 15 years.  He also helped the team reach the playoffs for the third-consecutive year during the 2022-23 season, in spite of graduating 17 seniors. 

Through a 13-year hockey career, Martin also played for the Hornets, Pens Elite, Pittsburgh Predators and Pittsburgh Vengeance teams.

He also excelled academically with a 3.6 weighted GPA and spends time mentoring youth hockey players.

He is the son of Dana and the late Jason Martin.  He attends Ohio University and is pursuing a degree in Special Education.