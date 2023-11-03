Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation awarded the 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship to Mt. Lebanon High School graduate Austin Martin. The scholarship, valued at $5,000, is co-sponsored by the Pittsburgh Penguins Booster Club.

The Johnson scholarship was created in 1992 and is presented annually to a Western Pennsylvania high school senior for academic excellence, community service and for providing leadership, sportsmanship and a positive attitude as a member of their school’s hockey program. Students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.2 to qualify for the scholarship.

Martin, a goaltender for the Mt. Lebanon varsity ice hockey team, served as one of his team’s captains during his senior year. He finished the 2022-23 season with a .911 save percentage, ranking fourth in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL).

He played 56 career games (including playoffs) and is a three-time PIHL All-Star and four-year varsity letter winner. In 2021, he led Mt. Lebanon to the Finals of the PIHL Penguins Cup Playoffs for the first time in 15 years. He also helped the team reach the playoffs for the third-consecutive year during the 2022-23 season, in spite of graduating 17 seniors.

Through a 13-year hockey career, Martin also played for the Hornets, Pens Elite, Pittsburgh Predators and Pittsburgh Vengeance teams.

He also excelled academically with a 3.6 weighted GPA and spends time mentoring youth hockey players.

He is the son of Dana and the late Jason Martin. He attends Ohio University and is pursuing a degree in Special Education.