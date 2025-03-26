Penguins Have Tough Night in Tampa

Sidney-Crosby-PIT-TBL
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins had a tough night on Tuesday in Tampa. The Lightning, who entered the game with the NHL’s No. 2 offense and fifth-ranked power play, came away with a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

"We definitely didn't have our strongest game today," Rickard Rakell said.

Sidney Crosby picked up the secondary assist on Bryan Rust’s goal to get one away from clinching his 20th point-per-game season, which would surpass Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most in NHL history. The captain's next chance to achieve that feat is Thursday in Buffalo, which will close out the road trip.

"We just got to reset and look at the next game," Rakell said. "Learn from our mistakes today, and then just restart. New game for us, new chance for us to prove ourselves."

Tonight, after a rather uneventful first few minutes of play, the Lightning broke the game open with four goals in less than four minutes, starting at the 12:13 mark. Alex Nedeljkovic replaced Tristan Jarry between the pipes for Pittsburgh after that outburst.

“Just quick hits. A couple rush plays,” Crosby said. “It didn’t feel like they were carrying the play with zone time or putting us back on our heels. They’re really dangerous off the rush and they executed on a couple plays.”

Tampa Bay tacked on two more goals in the middle frame, while the Penguins struggled to get anything going. They had just eight shots after 40 minutes of play, and 17 total.

Here’s what Head Coach Mike Sullivan had to say after the game.

What went wrong in the first in particular? “We just didn't play well enough. Most of the first, I don't think it was all that bad, but it just seemed like every chance went in the net. It was one of those nights.”

This wasn’t reflective of how you guys have played for several weeks now [they had a 5-1-1 record coming into tonight]. What happened?

“Yeah, I don't have an answer for you. This team has played hard for a lot of games here. I thought we came out with the right intentions in the first period. But when you get down that many goals early, it's a tough mountain to climb, especially against a team like that.”

You didn't look real happy during the morning skate today. Were there some potential focus issues that drifted their way into this evening's game? Or is that not related? “My experience of being around this game is that it's very difficult to read into a morning skate. But having said that, obviously we weren't pleased with the focus or the execution.”

Is there an update on Evgeni Malkin [who missed his first game since returning from the 4 Nations Break after missing six straight going in]? “He’s being evaluated for an upper-body injury.”

News Feed

Game Preview: 03.25.25 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Surprise Proposal Caps off Perfect Night for Penguins Fan

Rust Sparks Penguins, But Panthers Prevail in Shootout

Murashov Wins 10th Straight, Setting WBS Rookie Record

Game Preview: 03.23.25 at Florida Panthers

Loko for Boko

Game Preview: 03.21.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Crosby on cusp of NHL record 20th season averaging at least point per game

Penguins' Win Streak Ends in Loss to Islanders 

Sweden Bound: Penguins Pumped for 2025 NHL Global Series

2025 Global Series to feature Penguins, Predators in Sweden

Game Preview: 03.18.25 vs. New York Islanders

Penguins Top Devils for Fourth Straight Win

Game Preview: 03.15.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins to Hold “Penguins Pledge Night” Presented by U. S. Steel on Tuesday, March 18

Penguins Celebrate Inclusivity with Annual Pride Game

New Faces Make Their Mark in Win Over St. Louis

Penguins Sign Forward Avery Hayes to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.13.25 vs. St. Louis Blues

Penguins Proud of Jarry's Response

Karlsson scores 49 seconds into OT, Penguins defeat Golden Knights

Game Preview: 03.11.25 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Penguins Sign Defenseman Daniel Laatsch to a Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Fleury Plays Pittsburgh for the Final Time

Penguins Sign Defenseman Chase Pietila to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.09.25 at Minnesota Wild

Dewar, Timmins Embracing "Great Opportunity" in Pittsburgh

Penguins Gain Skilled Forward in Tommy Novak

Penguins Ready to Shift from Asset Collection to Execution

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract Extension

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Conor Timmins and Forward Connor Dewar from Toronto in Exchange for a 2025 Fifth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Forwards Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick from New Jersey in Exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden

Penguins Acquire a 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Winnipeg in Exchange for Luke Schenn

Penguins Acquire 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick from Washington in Exchange for Anthony Beauvillier

Game Preview: 03.07.25 at Vegas Golden Knights

Tristan Jarry Talks Returning to Pittsburgh

Penguins’ 14th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on March 21

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Luke Schenn and Forward Tommy Novak from Nashville in Exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Penguins Acquire 2028 Fifth-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in exchange for Vincent Desharnais

Penguins' Strong Effort Not Enough Against Avs

Game Preview: 03.04.25 at Colorado Avalanche

Pittsburgh Pennies Legacy Lives On

Penguins Sign Defenseman Finn Harding to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Pittsburgh Penguins Contribute $500,000 to Renovate Ammon Recreation Center in Hill District

Penguins Show Resilience, But Leafs Win in Overtime

Game Preview: 03.02.25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Can’t Overcome Early Deficit against Boston

Game Preview: 03.01.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Emotional Nedeljkovic Inspires Penguins to Rally Past Flyers

Game Preview: 02.27.25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers