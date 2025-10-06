Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Fourth-Consecutive Season in 2025-26

20221012_malkin-ronaldmcdonald_003
By Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin will continue his “I’m Score for Kids” initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for a fourth-consecutive season during the 2025-26 campaign, it was announced today.

Launched prior to the 2022-23 season, Malkin has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season points to the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. In recognition of Malkin’s “I’m Score for Kids” initiative, local McDonald’s owner/operators have pledged to match Malkin’s donation again this season.

“I’m excited to partner with the Ronald McDonald House Charities on the I’m Score for Kids program,” said Malkin. “Having visited the Pittsburgh location, I know the money we are raising is making a difference in families’ lives and I hope to score even more this season.”

Malkin, who tallied 50 points in 68 games in 2024-25, donated $35,500 last season, which local McDonald’s restaurants then matched bringing the total donation to a fitting $71,000. Over the course of Malkin’s “I’m Score for Kids” initiative, $302,000 has been donated to the RMHC.

“We are honored to be part of this initiative. Malkin’s continued commitment to the Charity has greatly contributed to advancing our mission and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Eleanor Reigel, CEO RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown gives families who travel to get medical care for their children a place to call home. When families stay at Ronald McDonald House, they are steps away from their sick child, and enjoy warm meals, daily essentials and a safe environment. In 2024, nearly 850 families were served at the RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown with a total of nearly 20,000 nights of stay. Families from 39 states as well as eight countries were welcomed for stays as short as a few days and as long as several months. Additionally, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile saw 1,100 patients and provided services such as physicals and vaccinations at nearly 200 clinics across southwestern Pennsylvania.

