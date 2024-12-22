Penguins Can't Find a Goal in New Jersey

Here’s what Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan had to say after the game. The Penguins are off on Sunday before returning to action on Monday at home versus Philadelphia.

With 12 shots tonight, what kept you from creating more offense? “Well, it was a pretty low-event game until they got the second goal. It wasn't like they had a lot of shots, either. At one point they were 14 to 11. I thought after they got the second goal, we opened up a little bit. That's where they got, I think, a bunch of their shots. But seven out of their last eight games they've given up less than 20 shots. So now, it's eight out of their last nine games they've given up less than 20 shots. They defend hard, they're fast, they have the puck. I thought for two and a half periods, I thought we competed hard. We were right there. We had two grade A opportunities in the second period. We don't score on either one of them. Give Markstrom credit. He made two big saves on us. But they're a good team. They're a good team. We knew it.”

What did you want make of Malkin tonight, and also in recent weeks? It looked like he had a lot of jump, but couldn’t find a goal. “I think Geno, he's a talent. He's a talent. He has the ability to make plays. He has the ability to drive offense. He's had some looks. We have that breakaway right away, the puck got away from him. The ice wasn't very good, I know they had a basketball game earlier in the day (Princeton versus Rutgers), that might’ve had something to do with it. I thought both sides had some looks for opportunities that the puck just didn't bounce over sticks. (Jack) Hughes had a breakaway, that happened to him on their side. But I think G, he has the ability to help us create offense. I think for me, the biggest thing with G is just trying to bring more honesty in his game, and making sure that he stays underneath the puck at the right times as he recognizes when he has to play defense. He puts so much pressure on himself to produce offensively, sometimes, he neglects the defensive side. So, that's the conversation that we have with him a lot. But listen, he's a good player. He's making plays for us.”

What do you think of P.O Joseph’s first game back with you guys following the trade? “I thought he played really well. He's mobile. That's one of the faster teams in the league. He gets back to pucks. He's poised with the puck. I thought he defended well with his stick. I thought he had a good game.”