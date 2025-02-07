Penguins Announce ‘No Fees’ Weekend for February 7-9

The Penguins announced a special ‘No Fees’ promotion for all remaining home games on tickets purchased through Ticketmaster between today, February 7 and Sunday, Feb. 9.
Fourteen home games remain on the Penguins’ 2024-25 regular-season schedule, including seven Metropolitan division matchups, seven weekend games, six gate giveaways and four theme nights:
Gate Giveaways (first 7,500 fans in attendance unless otherwise noted):
- Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Washington | "Check Your Heart" Patterned Shirt, presented by UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute
- Thursday, Feb. 27 vs. Philadelphia | Max Talbot Bobblehead, presented by EQT
- Saturday, Mar. 1 vs. Boston | Team Yearbook, presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield (all fans in attendance)
- Tuesday, Mar. 18 vs. New York Islanders | Beach Towel, presented by PPG
- Friday, Mar. 21 vs. Columbus | Phil Kessel Bobblehead, presented by Bold Penguin
- Sunday, Apr. 13 vs. Boston | Iceburgh Plush Hat, presented by GEICO
Theme Nights:
- Saturday, Mar. 15 vs. New Jersey | St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
- Sunday, Mar. 30 vs. Ottawa | Margaritaville Night
- Tuesday, Apr. 8 vs. Chicago | Yacht Rock Night
- Thursday, Apr. 17 vs. Washington | Fan Appreciation Night, presented by PPG
Tickets for all remaining regular-season home games can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/penguins. The ‘No Fees’ promotion is not valid on resale tickets and specialty ticket packages.
For group tickets and premium rental information, please call 412.642.PENS or visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com.