Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons

The Pittsburgh Penguins name MSA Safety, a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and solutions, as the official road helmet partner beginning with the 2023-24 season, it was announced today by Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

The MSA Safety logo will be featured on the players’ white helmets for all road games through the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs. The green and white, rectangular logo features the three-letter MSA name above the organization’s tagline ‘The Safety Company,’ and will be located on both sides of each players’ helmet. The team will debut the helmets tomorrow, Sunday, September 24, when the Penguins travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM for the first road exhibition game of the preseason.

The partnership expands MSA’s association with the Penguins, which was established in 2016 and involved sponsorship of one of the team’s Zamboni ice-resurfacing machines.

“We’re very excited to be taking our partnership with the Penguins to a higher level and expanding our role as the official safety partner of the team,” said Nish Vartanian, MSA Safety Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Previously, we had the MSA brand on one of the Penguins’ Zamboni machines, and that did a wonderful job in helping us raise our profile in Western Pennsylvania. This strategic investment is about expanding our brand visibility throughout North America and really around the world,” he said.

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated produces products that integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. For more information about MSA, click here.

“We are proud to bring MSA Safety on the road with us this season as the Penguins official safety partner,” said Kevin Acklin, Penguins President of Business Operations. “MSA makes the most technologically advanced safety equipment and gas detection systems available today. Their product offerings, which include the highly recognized V-Gard® hard hat, help protect workers of all kinds, including firefighters and first responders. Coming from a family of Pittsburgh city firefighters, I know the great reputation that Nish and his team at MSA have built throughout the safety industry, and the Penguins are proud to stand together with them this season.”

In addition to the logo on the helmet, MSA branding will also be visible on the dasher boards at PPG Paints Arena during Penguins home games.