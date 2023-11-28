Penguins Announce Festive Five Holiday Ticket Pack

The Pittsburgh Penguins have introduced the perfect gift option this holiday season with the Festive Five pack, now a part of their ticketing lineup.

For fans looking to give the gift of excitement this season, the ticket package features five must-see matchups, including two Metropolitan division rivals, two games with promotional giveaways (limited to the first 10,000 fans in attendance) and Pittsburgh Night. Each ticket also includes game day concession credit. Packages start at $339 per seat.

The first game of the package is on Tuesday, January 2 vs. Washington, while the plan concludes on Sunday, March 17 vs. Detroit. Below are the games in the Festive Five package:

Tuesday, January 2 vs. Washington Capitals

Friday, January 26 vs. Florida Panthers | Pittsburgh Night

Thursday, February 22 vs. Montreal Canadiens | Kris Letang Bobblehead, presented by UPMC Tuesday, March 5 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, March 17 vs. Detroit Red Wings | St. Patrick’s Day Hat*, presented by He Gets Us

*Limited to first 10,000 fans in attendance

In addition to the Festive Five ticket package, the Penguins host six games this December that are all a part of Holiday Hockey at PPG Paints Arena beginning on Saturday, December 2, when the Penguins host in-state Metropolitan division rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers. Pittsburgh welcomes back West Mifflin native and Little Penguins alumnus Logan Cooley when the Arizona Coyotes come to town on Tuesday, December 12.

Other notable matchups include a visit from three-time Stanley Cup Champion Marc-André Fleury, who returns to PPG Paints Arena when the Minnesota Wild come to town on December 18, as well as Ugly Holiday Sweater Night on December 21 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Pittsburgh will then close out the 2023 calendar year on December 30 versus the St. Louis Blues and December 31 against the New York Islanders. The final two games of 2023 will feature musical guests Jeff Jimerson & Airborne playing on December 30, and DJ Bonics performing on December 31 as part of the New Year’s Eve Celebration.

For more information or to purchase the Festive Five pack online, visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/festivefive or call 412.642.7367. Information on Full and Half Season Plans is available here. For single-game tickets, fans are encouraged to visit www.ticketmaster.com/penguins.