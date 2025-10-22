Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 9

By Pittsburgh Penguins

For the sixth-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Sunday, November 9 at 2:00 PM against the Los Angeles Kings.

All fans in attendance will receive a Camo Hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber.

The Penguins and 84 Lumber are partnering for the Military Appreciation Game and several other initiatives to celebrate those who have fought, and continue to fight, for our freedom every day. The celebration kicked off at Pittsburgh’s home game on October 21 when the Penguins and 84 Lumber helped Air Force Technical Sergeant Victor Salcedo Trejo surprise his wife, Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Camacho Rodriguez after a six-month deployment in Kuwait.

“Supporting our nation’s heroes is important to 84 Lumber,” said Amy Smiley, 84 Lumber VP of Marketing. “We’re proud to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins once again to honor the men and women who serve our country and to help create experiences that show our appreciation in a meaningful way.”

84 Lumber will be providing over 1,000 tickets for local military members and veterans to attend the Military Appreciation Game. Military members who are interested in attending can enter for their chance to receive tickets here, and winners will be notified by Tuesday, November 4.

Player autographed jerseys, pucks and additional memorabilia will be put up for auction from November 9-17. Proceeds from the auction, hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, will benefit Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House and the Pittsburgh Warriors. To join the auction, visit pens.givesmart.com or text PENS to 76278 beginning on November 9 at 12:00 PM.

The Penguins Foundation will have ‘My Hero Is’ cause cards, as well as mystery signed pucks and warm-up pucks available behind Section 104, with proceeds from the pucks benefiting Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House and the Pittsburgh Warriors.

In addition to the Penguins’ GetGo Military Salute which occurs at every home game, Pittsburgh will recognize all active military members and veterans in attendance as a thank you for their service.

The Penguins are proud to offer discounted tickets to military families and first responders all season long. To view eligible games or to learn how you can sponsor a service member, please visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/military.

