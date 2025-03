The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired a 2028 fifth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Vincent Desharnais, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The acquisition of the fifth-round draft pick gives the Penguins eight selections in the 2028 NHL Draft. They own each of their picks in all seven rounds plus the newly-acquired fifth-round selection.