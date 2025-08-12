Penguins 2025.26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, August 13 at 10:00 AM

2526-SGT-On-Sale
By Pittsburgh Penguins

Single game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2025.26 season, which is presented by UPMC, will go on sale Wednesday, August 13 at 10:00 AM at ticketmaster.com/penguins.

The on-sale will include all pre-season home games and the 40 regular-season contests held at PPG Paints Arena. Opening week will feature two games at PPG Paints Arena – the Home Opener on Thursday, October 9 against the New York Islanders and a Saturday night faceoff with the New York Rangers on October 11. The puck drops for both games at 7:00 PM.

Other schedule highlights include 21 weekend home games, the Toronto Maple Leafs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29), New Year’s Day versus the Detroit Red Wings, and two visits from the cross-state rival Philadelphia Flyers (Jan. 15 and Mar. 7).

The final home game of the regular season is slated for Saturday, April 11 versus the Washington Capitals at 3:00 PM.

In addition to the August 13 single game ticket on-sale, 2025-26 full and half season memberships, as well as 12-Packs, are available now. Fans can also place deposits for premium rentals and group experiences. For more information on Penguins tickets, please visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/tickets or call 1-800-642-PENS.

A full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can sign up for Penguins emails here to receive updates.

News Feed

A Family Built for Pro Sports

Summer Check In: Asking Penguins What They Did This Summer

Learning From Dad: The Horcoff Advantage

Summer Check-In: Kris Letang

A Story Disney Wouldn’t Believe: Trethewey Becomes a Penguin

Clifton Looking to Rediscover His Best Game in Pittsburgh

Mantha Aims to Bounce Back with Penguins

Penguins Announce 2025.26 Regular-Season Schedule

Mutual Respect: Skenes and Crosby Connect

Penguins Acquire Goaltender Arturs Silovs from Vancouver in Exchange for Chase Stillman and a 2027 Fourth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from Dallas

Penguins Sign Ben Kindel to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Inside Scoop: 2025 Penguins Development Camp

Fernstrom Ready to Build on Award-Winning Season

Penguins Sign Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forwards Anthony Mantha and Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Defenseman Phil Kemp

Inside Scoop: 2025 Free Agency Opens

Penguins Sign Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon and Caleb Jones to Two-Year Contracts

Penguins Acquire a 2028 Third-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in Exchange for Alex Nedeljkovic

Penguins Sign Forwards Philip Tomasino and Connor Dewar to One-Year Contracts

Meet the 2025 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Extend Qualifying Offer to Forward Vasily Ponomarev

Penguins Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Name Mike Stothers Assistant Coach

Penguins Draft 10 Players on Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft

Takeaways from Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Connor Clifton and the 2025 39th Overall Pick from the Buffalo Sabres in Exchange For Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau

Three First-Round Picks, One Big Night for the Penguins

Penguins Select Forwards Ben Kindel, Bill Zonnon and Will Horcoff in the First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

Talking the 2025 NHL Draft with Kyle Dubas and Wes Clark

Penguins To Make 11 Selections in the 2025 NHL Draft

Penguins Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 3-7 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Summer Check-In: Rutger McGroarty

Draft Rewind: Marc-Andre Fleury

Penguins Add Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino, Rich Clune and Troy Paquette to Coaching Staff

Laraque impressed with diverse group of youth players at Willie O'Ree Academy

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Joona Koppanen to a One-Year Contract

Rust Making an Impact Through Friends Who Stutter

Sidney Crosby Named to Canada’s 2026 Olympic Team

Talking Fatherhood with Rickard Rakell

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Boko Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Melvin Fernstrom to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Crosby Reflects on Bringing the Stanley Cup to Oakmont

Helping Each Player Grow: Muse’s Mission in Pittsburgh

Character, Passion and Dedication Define Dan Muse's Path to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Name Dan Muse the 23rd Head Coach in Franchise History

Getting to Know: Harrison Brunicke

Penguins Sign Forward Mikhail Ilyin to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Mindful Murashov