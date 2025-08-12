Penguins 2025.26 Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, August 13 at 10:00 AM

Single game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2025.26 season, which is presented by UPMC, will go on sale Wednesday, August 13 at 10:00 AM at ticketmaster.com/penguins.

The on-sale will include all pre-season home games and the 40 regular-season contests held at PPG Paints Arena. Opening week will feature two games at PPG Paints Arena – the Home Opener on Thursday, October 9 against the New York Islanders and a Saturday night faceoff with the New York Rangers on October 11. The puck drops for both games at 7:00 PM.

Other schedule highlights include 21 weekend home games, the Toronto Maple Leafs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29), New Year’s Day versus the Detroit Red Wings, and two visits from the cross-state rival Philadelphia Flyers (Jan. 15 and Mar. 7).

The final home game of the regular season is slated for Saturday, April 11 versus the Washington Capitals at 3:00 PM.

In addition to the August 13 single game ticket on-sale, 2025-26 full and half season memberships, as well as 12-Packs, are available now. Fans can also place deposits for premium rentals and group experiences. For more information on Penguins tickets, please visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/tickets or call 1-800-642-PENS.

A full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can sign up for Penguins emails here to receive updates.