Penguins’ 13th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on April 11

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced today the 13th annual Penguins Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh will be held on Thursday, April 11, to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

During the Penguins’ game against the Detroit Red Wings, approximately 6,600 Penguins Charity Bags will go on sale online starting at 5:45 PM ET. Fans can help these charities raise $2M for two tremendous causes in just one game!

All Penguins Charity Bags will be sold online at www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org until they are sold out. No bags will be sold on-site at PPG Paints Arena.

Three bag tiers will be available – Platinum, Gold and Black – and all Penguins Charity Bags will include an autographed puck by a member of the 2023.24 Penguins roster, or Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.

Black Charity Bags include items such as:

  • A chance for an Autographed Home Jersey by Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, Alex Nedeljkovic, Marcus Pettersson, Rickard Rakell, Lars Eller, Noel Acciari or Drew O’Connor
  • Penguins Bluetooth Headphones
  • Erik Karlsson Bobblehead
  • Penguins Travel Mug, and more.

Gold Charity Bags include Black Charity Bag items plus:

  • Guaranteed Home Jersey Autographed by one of Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Erik Karlsson or Bryan Rust
  • Penguins Retiree Banner Display
  • Jaromir Jagr Jersey Retirement Commemorative Ticket, and more.

Platinum Charity Bags include Black and Gold Charity Bag items plus:

  • Mario Lemieux Autographed 1990 NHL All-Star Game Jersey
  • Jaromir Jagr Tribeca Box
  • Tristan Jarry Autographed Goalie Goal Commemorative Puck
  • Guaranteed Sidney Crosby Autographed Home Jersey, and more.

For more information on the Penguins Charity Bag Game and to see a full list of everything included in each bag, visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/charitygame.

Penguins Charity Games on SportsNet Pittsburgh have raised nearly $18 million for the Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation over the past 12 seasons.

