P.O Joseph Keeps Showing Up for Others

PO-Joseph-Juneteenth
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

P.O Joseph is someone who shows up for others.

**After supporting Kris Letang at last year’s NHL Awards**, he flew from Montreal to Pittsburgh just to march with the Penguins in the 2024 Juneteenth Grand Jubilee Parade this past weekend. It celebrated the end of American enslavement, highlighted the importance of voting rights, and honored military service.

“We live here, we're part of this community as well. It’s just our pleasure to come in here and support the people who are my origin, especially,” Joseph said. “It's a good time to be here and to see everyone and meet new people. I want to be here for as long as I can, so I gotta mix in with the community a little bit, and I think it starts with little things like that.”

Joseph is Haitian on his father’s side, with dad Frantzi immigrating to Montreal with his family when he was 2. Their journey had its challenges, and hearing about what his relatives went through “brings me back down to earth,” P.O said. “I come from a small neighborhood with maybe a little bit of poverty down in Montreal, and we're lucky to be doing what we're doing and giving back to the communities that speak for us.”

P.O is close with his paternal grandmother, calling her vegetarian cooking his favorite food (“since she cooks it with no meat, we were like, it's not going to fill us up as much as a big piece of meat would. But every time we go there, we cannot wait to come back for more. It's unbelievable!”) and has learned a lot about where she grew up through her many stories. “I love the culture,” Joseph has said. “I honestly totally embrace it.”

He loved seeing how people expressed themselves and their culture in the parade through the city, particularly all of the dancing in the streets. Joseph chatted easily with everyone he encountered, flashing his contagious grin and making people – especially kids – feel at ease. “When it’s such a tough time in the world, when you see people rally like that, it's fun,” Joseph said. “A day like that, just got to bring a smile on people's faces, and that's really the goal for everyone here.”

Despite his relatively young age – Joseph turns 25 on July 1 – he’s incredibly mature in embracing the representation he can provide for others through events like this one **and the Willie O’Ree Academy**. Presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, it’s a training and enrichment program for local Black youth hockey players and their families, intent on advancing the skills of competitive athletes while developing a strong social support network.

“It’s representation, first of all, and showing that the Penguins are in it with the people here,” said Joseph, who has named P.K. Subban and Serena Williams as Black athletes that he admires. “It's also just showing people that we're more than just hockey players, we’re people as well. We're all in the same boat, we're all dealing with the same problems, and we're just there to rally with each other.”

P.O is so much more than his chosen profession, as he’s got such a zest for life, lives it to the fullest, and is never afraid to be himself. While he's been training hard over these past weeks, when he's done for the day, Joseph has been soaking up quality time with family and friends he doesn’t get to see much during the year. Particularly his older brother Mathieu, a forward for the Ottawa Senators. The siblings live together in Brossard, about 15 minutes outside of Montreal.

“We get along so well,” P.O said. “We’re the same people without being the same person. He's great. He's someone that I've looked up to my whole life, and it’s been great staying with him and learning from him, working out with him and watching TV shows – doing anything, really.”

They went on vacation to Costa Rica shortly after last season ended, which will likely remain the highlight of P.O’s summer. “Just to get away, it was fun to go see another country like that,” he said. “Costa Rica was honestly one of the best places I've been to, and I had such a nice experience.” P.O also went to Boston, and has a couple of weddings on the calendar.

Apart from that, P.O has been playing a lot of golf and working out with a trainer who was on staff in Tampa Bay when Mathieu won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Lightning in 2021 and ’21. The goal remains the same for the 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman, who’s set to be a restricted free agent: gain muscle and weight.

“I'm working on it as much as I can, and I'm definitely getting pushed by my trainer this summer,” P.O said with a laugh. “I told him once, like, ahh, let's just work on this. He listened and went overboard with it. But it's good, it's good. It's pushing me and it's making me better for the team.”

News Feed

Penguins to take on the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville Preseason Game

Getting to Know: Brayden Yager

Penguins Name David Quinn Assistant Coach

Brayden Yager’s Confidence Boost Leads to Memorable Year

Gruden: Working Hard, Being a Good Teammate

Getting to Know: Jack St. Ivany

Wrapping Up the 2024 World Championship

St. Ivany’s History of Training with Pros Gives Foundation for Success

Penguins Sign Defenseman Filip Kral to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Jonathan Gruden to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a Three-Year Contract

Sullivan Thankful for New Opportunity to Lead Team USA to Olympic Gold

Puljujarvi determined to put injury woes behind him with Penguins

Mike Sullivan Named Head Coach of Team USA for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Men’s Olympic Hockey Team

Hockey is Healing: Malone Family Foundation Making a Difference

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine Announce Open Enrollment for Heads UP Baseline Concussion Testing

Three Penguins Players Undergo Successful Surgeries

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Valtteri Puustinen to a Two-Year Contract

Drew O'Connor Has a Lot to Build On

Alex Nedeljkovic Named to Team USA for IIHF World Championship

King Clancy nominee Rust of Penguins discusses helping kids with speech impediments

2024 Draft Lottery Results

2024 Draft Lottery Scenarios

Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujarvi Named to Team Finland for IIHF World Championship

Michael Bunting Named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

Penguins Part Ways With Associate Coach Todd Reirden

Penguins Sign Goaltender Filip Larsson to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Sam Poulin to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce Changes with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Coaching Staff

Ty Hennes Named Team USA Assistant Coach for IIHF World Championship

Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson Named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Players to Watch in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tristan Broz Turns Pro After Championship Season in Denver

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $95,140 to Ronald McDonald House

Penguins Sign Forward Tristan Broz to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Kyle Dubas Discusses First Season at the Helm

Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Penguins Finish Season Strong, But Fall Short of Playoffs

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (04.17.24)

Penguins Secure Must-Win Victory Over Nashville, Still Need Help

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (04.15.24)

Pittsburgh's Point Streak Ends in Loss to Boston

Breaking the Mold: Erik Karlsson's Journey to 1,000 NHL Games

"Do You Have Real Ranch?"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Boston Bruins (04.13.24)

Penguins Fans from Down Under Fall in Love Over Hockey

Crosby Gets 1,000 Assists; Moves Into Top-10 All-Time in Points