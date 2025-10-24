Musings: Strong Start Continues with Win Over Defending Champs

He was locked in from start to finish in Fort Lauderdale, and got rewarded.

“Every time I get to stand in the net, it's another chance to have fun and just kind of show who I am,” he said. “I think that's kind of what I wanted to do this year, is just put my best foot forward. And I think Arty and I have done a great job.”

‘Arty’ is Arturs Silovs, the other half of Pittsburgh’s current goalie tandem. The Penguins have been alternating starts between the two. Muse said it’s not something they necessarily planned, and they aren’t locked into such a rotation for the rest of the year. It’s something they are evaluating game-to-game, but for now, it’s certainly working.

“Arty and I have both played really well, I think, to this point, and we're getting the points that we need. I think that you can’t argue with that, and I think we've both been having a lot of fun with it,” Jarry said.

He mentioned how Muse told the group it’s a fresh start for everyone, and that is something the Penguins have responded to.

“It's a different atmosphere than it used to be,” Kris Letang said. “A lot of guys are on a deal that they have to prove themselves. There's a lot of guys that play hungry every single night. It's also a new voice. Guys are coming to the rink, and they want to get to know that system, and they want to thrive in that new environment. I just think it's just a different vibe in this room.”

What’s exciting to both Muse and Kyle Dubas is that despite the success, there is a lot of room for growth.

“The cause for the greatest amount of optimism when it comes to the to the group so far... is that it hasn't always been pretty,” Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations and GM said. “I think there's a lot on the tape and from every game that we continue to clean up, and Dan the coaching staff are on that. I think for me, that means there's a massive amount of room for us to continue to improve and get better.”