Musings: Penguins 5, Sabres 4 OT (Preseason Finale)

Phil-Tomasino
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins ended their preseason on a high note, earning their fifth straight win after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 in overtime. Sidney Crosby scored late in the third period to tie the game and then got the game-winner just nine seconds into the extra frame.

Even without the help of forward Bryan Rust, who is out with a lower-body injury, Pittsburgh’s power play was able to score two goals that brought them back into the game.

“We could easily have gotten frustrated not getting in on the first few breakouts, but I think we just stuck with it and tried to keep attacking the net and looked for rebounds, looked for the next play,” said Rickard Rakell, who scored the first powerplay goal. “It was nice to get us back in the game.”

While Crosby and Rakell only suited up for two games during the preseason, they each recorded three goals, amping up for opening night on Oct. 7 against the New York Rangers.

“I feel ready to go,” Rakell said. “I'm excited for the season, and I'm excited for our room and our team, and yeah – I think everybody wants to be a better version of themselves from last year. So, it's the same mindset.”

After trailing 3-1 midway through the game, Head Coach Dan Muse called a timeout to get his group refocused. While it was still just a preseason game, these are valuable moments to learn from and take into the regular season.

“Some people, I think, don't put in a lot of stock [in the preseason],” said Muse. “I think they're important. And I think tonight, in the third period, the players played like it was important. But now, you've been in a situation early in the season where you know that, all right, you can be down by a couple of goals and it's far from over. We want to play with a never-out-of-it mindset all the time. Credit to them. They came out and they played, and it was great to see them get the job done.”

And now, there are some difficult personnel decisions to make ahead of Tuesday.

“There’s going to be a lot of conversations here, starting tonight, with Kyle (Dubas) and management. There’s still some hard decisions to make,” Muse said. “Those decisions are going to need to be made and conversations are going to need to be had. We’re going to prepare.”

Here is the lineup Pittsburgh drew up for their preseason finale:

Rickard Rakell – Sidney Crosby – Ville Koivunen

Anthony Mantha – Evgeni Malkin – Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak – Ben Kindel – Phil Tomasino

Connor Dewar – Noel Acciari – Filip Hallander

Parker Wotherspoon – Erik Karlsson

Caleb Jones – Kris Letang

Connor Clifton – Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry and Sergei Murashov split the game in net.

*After coming to Pittsburgh in a trade from Nashville back in November 2024, Phil Tomasino was able to find his groove, with six of his 11 goals being game winners. Now entering his first full season with the Penguins, the former 2019 first-round pick has benefited from an entire training camp and preseason with the team.

“It feels great to get the chance to be here for the last few months of last year, and get familiar with everyone, the city, and everyone involved in the organization,” Tomasino said. “But overall, it’s been really good and we’re getting better every day here.”

And getting better every day is precisely what the winger has accomplished when he finished the preseason off strong with five points (2G-3A) in the five games he was in the lineup for.

Earlier this summer, Tomasino re-signed with the team on a one-year contract.

“There's no other place I'd rather be than here, I love it here,” he said. “I'm just grateful for that opportunity. And I'm ready to show that I can help this team night in and night out.”

*This time last year, Harrison Brunicke came extremely close to making the team’s opening night roster as an 18-year-old after being selected in the second round of the NHL Draft.

Now, in the present day, Brunicke has found himself in a similar situation, this time with a lot more growth.

“I think just overall it’s been my whole game,” said Brunicke on the changes he’s noticed compared from last season to now. “I’m kind of changing that into more of a pro style instead of taking more risks or holding onto the puck too long, things like that. It’s really just playing more of a pro game, keeping it more simple, and taking opportunities when I can.”

Brunicke’s offensive awareness and puck skills came into full effect on Friday’s game against Buffalo. The smooth-skating defenseman scored an impressive goal that had little-to-no angle to get the puck under the bar and past Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon.

“I just got some time on the blue line,” said Brunicke on his goal. “I made a play down low and luckily enough I saw some space, and it went in.”

At just 19 years old, Brunicke has shown the ability to form his game at an NHL-caliber level with each passing day.

“From the start, each day I just came in here with an open mindset of just wanting to get better,” Brunicke said. “You look around the room at all these great players, and it’s so cool to learn from them and see the work they put in and just kind of feed off that.”

*When attending training camp last season, Sergei Murashov did not see any preseason action. The 2022 fourth-round pick made the most of his appearances this season, posting a .932 save percentage in the three appearances he made.

While Murashov’s play has been impressive, what stands out to Muse is the work ethic, as the 21-year-old goalie has been the last one off the ice after practices.

"He’s obviously had a very strong camp, and he’s young,” Muse said. “It’s good to see a young player like that who’s pushing as hard as he is, who’s as competitive as he is, and dedicated as he is."

After coming to North America last season, Murashov dominated at both the AHL and ECHL levels, saying all of that experience helped him a lot.

“I would say the main thing is the work, it paid off,” said Murashov on his biggest takeaway from training camp. “It’s a very enjoyable time. Even if it’s a hard process. Guys are working hard. They challenge you every day. You have to respond. That’s really nice to be (a part of) always.”

President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said at the start of training camp that ultimately, the two best goaltenders will make the team come opening night, regardless of contract status. While time will tell how things unfold going into the first game, Murashov is proud of the work he has put in and will continue to put his best foot forward.

“I just did my job. I just stop the puck. The decision is up to them. Whatever they will say and (determine), I will take it and just keep going,” Murashov said.

