Musings: Ducks 4, Penguins 3

It was quite an eventful night on Tuesday in Anaheim.

The Penguins jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Ducks battled back to tie the game in the first period. In the second period, Anaheim went up 3-2 before Anthony Mantha evened the score at 3-3. In the third period, Parker Wotherspoon was assessed a delay of game penalty late in regulation, and the Ducks converted with less than 90 seconds to go. They ended up with a 4-3 win in their home opener.

“I was trying to make the right choice and just get it off the glass... super unfortunate, but I can’t be doing that that late in the game,” Wotherspoon said.

Head Coach Dan Muse had this to say about the play:

"These things, they happen. I think Parker had a really strong game. Obviously, those types of situations, that's the rule. You want to avoid them. But overall, he had a strong game. It's unfortunate we're killing a penalty at that point in the game, and we didn't kill it off."

On the whole, the Penguins got one power play late in the middle frame, while the Ducks had over seven minutes on the man-advantage.

“Obviously, we would’ve liked to get a few more power plays, and we would like our kill to be a little better,” Bryan Rust said. “That was kind of the difference in the game.”

Justin Brazeau and Rickard Rakell also scored for Pittsburgh, while Tristan Jarry started in goal. He and Arturs Silovs have alternated starts to begin the season.

The highlights are as follows...