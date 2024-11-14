Malkin Celebrates 500 Goals With Family By His Side

Evgeni Malkin was visibly emotional during Wednesday’s pregame ceremony to honor his 500th NHL goal. He said that having his father Vladimir and mother Natalia by his side is what brought tears to his eyes, and son Nikita was also moved after watching epic goals and moments from over the years flash across the videoboard.

“I think it's good for my family, my parents. They fly to be here, fly a couple days ago – like, 20 hours,” Malkin said. “It’s everything for them. They do everything for me when I'm growing up. Now, I do this small thing for them. My son a little bit emotional, too. I'm proud of him. It’s tough tonight, but I understand what's going on. I knew it would be emotional, but I'm glad they're here.”

For nearly two decades, Malkin has lived on the other side of the world from where he was born and raised, a town in the mountains of Russia called Magnitogorsk.

He loves it here in Pittsburgh, which has become his second home. But being away from his loved ones for most of each year isn’t easy, especially as time marches on. It’s become more challenging for Vladimir and Natalia to make the trip as they’ve gotten older.

So, the Penguins wanted to bring Evgeni’s parents to Pittsburgh for the celebration, planning it with the idea of giving them ample time to travel.

“For us, it’s a major event and accomplishment for Evgeni to score so many goals in the NHL,” Natalia said. “We constantly admire his skill and work ethic and love for the game, and are so happy to be here with him to celebrate.”

With the help of Penguins front office staffer George Birman (affectionately known as Number 71 and a ½), Vladimir and Natalia reflected on what this journey has been like for their family.