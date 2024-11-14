Malkin Celebrates 500 Goals With Family By His Side

malkin-family-photo-16-9
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Evgeni Malkin was visibly emotional during Wednesday’s pregame ceremony to honor his 500th NHL goal. He said that having his father Vladimir and mother Natalia by his side is what brought tears to his eyes, and son Nikita was also moved after watching epic goals and moments from over the years flash across the videoboard.

“I think it's good for my family, my parents. They fly to be here, fly a couple days ago – like, 20 hours,” Malkin said. “It’s everything for them. They do everything for me when I'm growing up. Now, I do this small thing for them. My son a little bit emotional, too. I'm proud of him. It’s tough tonight, but I understand what's going on. I knew it would be emotional, but I'm glad they're here.”

For nearly two decades, Malkin has lived on the other side of the world from where he was born and raised, a town in the mountains of Russia called Magnitogorsk.

He loves it here in Pittsburgh, which has become his second home. But being away from his loved ones for most of each year isn’t easy, especially as time marches on. It’s become more challenging for Vladimir and Natalia to make the trip as they’ve gotten older.

So, the Penguins wanted to bring Evgeni’s parents to Pittsburgh for the celebration, planning it with the idea of giving them ample time to travel.

“For us, it’s a major event and accomplishment for Evgeni to score so many goals in the NHL,” Natalia said. “We constantly admire his skill and work ethic and love for the game, and are so happy to be here with him to celebrate.”

With the help of Penguins front office staffer George Birman (affectionately known as Number 71 and a ½), Vladimir and Natalia reflected on what this journey has been like for their family.

Like Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang, who always mention the adversities that their friend has overcome throughout his career—like several long-term injuries—the Malkins also brought up the more difficult times that Evgeni has faced.

“Of course, we have always done everything we can to be there for him, whether it is when we are together or when we are apart,” Vladimir said. “We speak on the phone all the time to support him. Not everything has always been great, there have been many tough moments, but we do what we can to be there for him and support him. We’ve always done what we can to help him fulfill his potential, and are so proud that he has done that and more.”

One of those calls came just over two weeks after Evgeni first arrived in the United States for his rookie season. He had risked everything to leave home for a foreign country where he couldn't speak the language and had no family, and just when he was on the brink of living his dream, it all seemed to be crashing down after getting injured in a preseason game.

Evgeni told his parents maybe he wasn’t ready to play here, but they encouraged him. He decided to stick with it and went through the rehab process, eventually making his debut on Oct. 18, 2006.

Malkin still marvels at the reception he got from Penguins fans excited for the young superstar's much-anticipated debut. They give the same welcome to Vladimir and Natalia, who are beloved by the city. It’s become tradition to show them on the big screen whenever they are in town.

“From the very first day, everyone has always been so welcoming and excited to see Evgeni and us. The fans have always been so amazingly supportive of Evgeni and us from Day 1, and we are so thankful to them for such a heart-filled and loving acceptance,” Natalia said.

The crowd at PPG Paints Arena was thrilled to see them again last night while paying homage to what will certainly be a Hall of Fame career. When Malkin first arrived at the arena, he was greeted with his #71 blown up into four-feet-tall numbers, which were designed, fabricated and assembled at U. S. Steel’s Research and Technology Center in Munhall.

The organization then gifted Malkin with a trip to the 2025 Champions League Final, something that will be a great experience for both father and son, as Nikita is a big soccer fan.

“He’s such an amazing father. He loves his son Nikita so much,” Natalia said. “Anytime there is even a few minutes of free time, he is on the phone with him. They play together all the time, fish together, Evgeni takes him to his soccer practice and games, different sporting events. Nikita never leaves his dad’s side and when they do have to be apart, they miss each other so much.”

It means so much to Evgeni that the Penguins have made sure that these milestone nights are appropriately acknowledged, like bringing his parents in for 500 goals, and flying Nikita and wife Anna to Chicago for his 1,000th game on the road in the 2022-23 season.

“I want to say thank you to the Pittsburgh organization. They do a really good job to me, every year, every day,” Malkin said. “It's my second home here. I'm glad to be here. Doesn't matter what (happens), like we win or we lost, I want to be here. Always together, with Sid, with Tanger."

