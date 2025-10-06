Penguins Finalize Roster for the 2025.26 Season

3948_Announce_23Man_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their opening night roster for the 2025.26 season, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Pittsburgh will enter the season with 23 players on the roster which includes 13 forwards (Noel Acciari, Justin Brazeau, Sidney Crosby, Connor Dewar, Filip Hallander, Ben Kindel, Ville Koivunen, Blake Lizotte, Evgeni Malkin, Anthony Mantha, Tommy Novak, Rickard Rakell and Philip Tomasino), eight defensemen (Harrison Brunicke, Connor Clifton, Matt Dumba, Caleb Jones, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, Ryan Shea and Parker Wotherspoon) and two goaltenders (Tristan Jarry and Arturs Silovs). Click here for the full roster.

Forwards Kevin Hayes and Bryan Rust have been placed on Injured Reserve. In addition, forwards Rutger McGroarty and Tanner Howe, defenseman Jack St. Ivany and goaltender Joel Blomqvist have been designated as Injured Non-Roster.

Thirteen of the 23 players dressed for the Penguins last year. They are joined by newcomers Brazeau, Hallander, Kindel, Mantha, Brunicke, Clifton, Dumba, Jones, Wotherspoon and Silovs.

The Penguins open the 2025.26 regular season with a matchup against the New York Rangers tomorrow, October 7 at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is set for 8:00 PM.

