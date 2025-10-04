Youth Movement Shapes Penguins’ Roster Decisions

YOUTH MOVEMENT

New Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said Kindel and Brunicke continued to take advantage of their opportunities and check boxes the staff was looking for.

“And they continued, based on their play and their actions in both practices and games to tell us, you're going to need to put us in another game, and you're going to need to see us again, and you're going to need to continue to consider us,” Muse said. “They've done that on a consistent basis. And so, we get to today, this is where we're at.”

Kindel appeared in all but one of the exhibition contests, picking up a goal and two assists, while displaying the parts of his game that got him drafted 11th overall by Pittsburgh: hockey sense and intelligence. There were a couple of other assets that stood out to the Penguins captain.

“I think he's got a lot of poise with the puck, a lot of speed,” Sidney Crosby said. “Those two things probably stand out the most. I think he's using his speed well. He's finding guys, he distributes the puck really well, and he seems like he's confident. It doesn't seem like it's been too fast for him or anything like that. To this point, he's done a great job. So, sometimes it takes time to adjust all that. It seems like with every game, he's getting more and more comfortable.”

Kindel said he just tried to control what he could, and bring a certain level of consistency to the rink each day with his work ethic and compete level. That’s what has allowed him to thrive.

“Just kind of showed up every day, tried to get better each day, and just show what I can do each day,” Kindel said. “I'm really grateful to still be here, have this opportunity to continue and be in this environment. I’ve learned a lot, grown a lot. Just got to see what it kind of takes to live this life. Going through training camp and preseason, just how they have to take every day, work hard, preparation, all those things. You have to do it with a pro mindset.”