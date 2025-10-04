Youth Movement Shapes Penguins’ Roster Decisions

Kyle Dubas was crystal clear about his expectations for this year’s training camp. First and foremost, the Penguins wanted their younger players to push.
“If they continue to push all the way, and it's very clear that they should be on the team, then they'll make the team,” Pittsburgh’s President of Hockey Operations and GM said. “We'll deal with whatever the ripple effects of those are on some of the more veteran guys.”
That group as a whole forced management into making some extremely difficult decisions, and left the Penguins with 23 healthy players on the roster as of Saturday ahead of the first game of the season on Tuesday against the Rangers – including Ben Kindel (18) and Harrison Brunicke (19).
The last time Pittsburgh had two teenagers on their opening-night roster was back in the 2006-07 season, with Jordan Staal and Kris Letang.
“It’s fun to see those young guys earn a spot and have a chance to show what they can do at this level,” Letang said. “It’s exciting stuff. It’s always good to have new blood.”
There is still time before the opening-night roster has to be submitted, so we won’t do a full analysis just yet, in case anything changes. Instead, we’ll break down the key moves from Saturday.