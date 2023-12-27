Lemieux Donates Rediscovered Youth Jersey to UPMC66

Mario-Lemieux-UPMC-Lemieux-Sports-Complex-display-case
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

A couple of months ago Mario Lemieux reached out to Tom McMillan, retired longtime Vice President of Communications for the Penguins, with a question.

Lemieux had found his youth hockey jersey from his Midget AAA days, and wondered if the Penguins would like to add it to the display case at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex that honors his youth hockey career. He sent a photo of the jersey worn at the age of 15 while playing for Montreal-Concordia in his native Quebec.

“I said, yeah – I think they want to put it in!” McMillan said with a laugh.

It just so happened that the jersey fit perfectly into the middle of the case without having to move anything else in the display around, a wonderful addition years after it was first installed.

When preparing to open the facility in 2016, the Penguins wanted to honor Lemieux, with his name being on the building. Since so much had been done on his NHL career, they thought focusing on Lemieux’s youth hockey career would be special, since youth hockey is at the core of what the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex is all about.

Lemieux responded to that idea with unbridled enthusiasm, unlike anything McMillan had ever seen from the Hall of Famer.

“He was really into it, it blew me away,” McMillan said. “Probably because it was fresh to him, as he had talked about his NHL career forever. This was going back to his roots. I think he appreciated the fact that UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex was going to be a youth hockey center. This was really important to him in a place with his name on it.”

It became a passion project of sorts for Lemieux, who began collecting his memorabilia. Whenever Lemieux returned home to Montreal, he’d go to his parents’ old house or talk to somebody from his youth hockey days, and come back to Pittsburgh with another item for the display case.

“He'd say, I got my skates from when I was 12. I got my youth hockey uniform. I found the stick where I scored 50 goals in Midget AAA,” McMillan said. “It was inspiring to do it because he was so interested in it. A guy like that who’s honored so much, he was always respectful and courteous whenever somebody would honor him, but this was one where he was really into it. It was like he was reliving his childhood.”

Lemieux even showed McMillan a scrapbook that his mother Pierrette had kept the clippings from every time Mario had appeared in the newspaper, just like most proud hockey moms. A couple of photocopies made it into the display, as did pictures from different teams Lemieux played for over the years.

A few were provided by Lemieux’s childhood friend Marc Bergevin, former GM for the Montreal Canadiens, who is now senior advisor to Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake. Lemieux and Bergevin’s neighborhood team, the Ville-Emard Hurricanes, also featured J.J. Daigneault, who played 899 games as a defenseman in the National Hockey League.

Ultimately, everything Lemieux had or was able to find from his youth hockey career went into the case, covering every level up through junior hockey and representing Canada at the World Junior Championship. But he had never been able to find that jersey, despite looking for it.

Seven years later, it finally turned up, with Lemieux’s older brother Richard discovering it and letting Mario know. He, in turn, made sure it got to Cranberry.

“The fact that it remains important to him after all these years, to add this to the piece, I think he views it as part of his legacy – because it’s a Penguins practice rink, but it’s also a youth hockey center,” McMillan said. “It’s important for kids to see yeah, even a guy like Mario was where you were. He was little, he played on neighborhood teams, he played on obviously elite teams, but every step of the way he had to come up. Guys like Mario and Wayne Gretzky come up through the ranks, too."

News Feed

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (12.27.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (12.27.23)
Sidney Crosby's Thoughtful Gestures Define Leadership

Baking Banana Bread and Beyond: Sidney Crosby's Thoughtful Gestures Define Leadership
Bergies Forever

Bergies Forever: Surprise from Favorite Goalie “Best Wedding Gift Ever” For Penguins Fans
Penguins Prospects Brayden Yager, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2024 World Junior Championship

Penguins Prospects Brayden Yager, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2024 World Junior Championship
Penguins Senators Recap

Penguins Battle Back for a Point in Ottawa: "We Just Turned It Up To Another Level"
Game Preview: Penguins at Senators (12.23.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Senators (12.23.23)
Penguins Get on the Winning Side Against Carolina

Penguins Get on the Winning Side Against Carolina
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Hurricanes (12.21.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Hurricanes (12.21.23)
Penguins Brighten Spirits at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Penguins Brighten Spirits at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Power Play Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Minnesota

Power Play Comes Up Clutch in Win Over Minnesota
Penguins’ Annual 'Night of Assists' Gala Presented by Highmark Set for January 24

Penguins’ Annual 'Night of Assists' Gala Presented by Highmark Set for January 24
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Wild (12.18.23)

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Wild (12.18.23)
Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Penguins Dads Trip

Behind the Scenes of the 2023 Penguins Dads Trip
Penguins Practice Update December 17

Acciari, Rakell Practice; Penguins Experiment with D-Pairs
“That’s My Dad”: Harkins’ Father Landed ‘Miracle’ Role

“That’s My Dad”: Harkins’ Father Landed ‘Miracle’ Role
Penguins Don’t Have Pushback in Toronto

Penguins Don’t Have Pushback in Toronto
Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (12.16.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (12.16.23)
Rickard Rakell Returns to Team Practice

Rickard Rakell Returns to Team Practice; Eligible to Return from Long-Term Injured Reserve on Saturday