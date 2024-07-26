Hockey Runs in the Family for St. Louis Brothers

St
By Lauren DeVito

Pictured above: Lucas (left) and Ryan (right)

When Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis learned his sons Ryan and Lucas had been invited to Penguins development camp, which took place earlier this month, he was thrilled about their opportunity.

“He’s obviously with the Canadiens, but he was really pumped because Pittsburgh is just a great spot for development,” said Lucas, the younger of the two. “They do things really well here. It was awesome to hear that news and know that we would be together here.”

The brothers recognize the uniqueness of their childhood, having a father who played 17 NHL seasons, the majority spent with Tampa Bay. Martin won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2003, earned a Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP, and five All-Star nods.

“It was awesome,” said Lucas, a defenseman set to attend Harvard in the fall. “Probably the best environment to grow up in and to have my dad coach us since I was 10. It was great. Just good to be around the game my whole life, really.”

Although both brothers, of course, idolized their father, they also loved watching Steven Stamkos, a teammate of their dad in Tampa Bay. Ryan’s favorite hockey memories were going to Lightning games, with Lucas noting how cool it was seeing how the pros live, allowing them to set an example for him and his brother.

“I remember Fridays and Saturdays, if they were playing at home, our whole family would go,” said Ryan, a forward who is entering his second season with Brown University. “Me and my two brothers, my mom, sometimes my grandparents. It was kind of a whole family event.”

That carried over to the St. Louis household, which was “really competitive,” Ryan said. “A lot of street hockey games, a lot of knee hockey games. Even our grandpa got involved. I feel like since I can remember, I was playing hockey, whether it was on the ice or outside or inside.”

After two years with the Calgary Flames and 13 seasons with the Lightning, Martin finished his career with the New York Rangers. While with the Blueshirts, St. Louis was part of some intense postseason battles against Pittsburgh.

He played a key role in eliminating the Penguins from the First Round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Lucas emphasizing how proud the entire family was, given that Martin’s mother had just passed. Throughout each memory the boys shared, it is clear that family has always had a huge impact on their hockey careers.

As for the decision to attend camp, Ryan shared, “I thought, you know, get this exposure. Anytime I get to be in a facility like this, it's a privilege. So, try to just learn as much as I can. There's great staff here, great guys. So I've had a lot of fun.”

In addition, Lucas noted the franchise's history, emphasizing, “you can just list so many greats that have played here. And just the way they do things here, obviously, has been working.”

The St. Louis boys were reunited with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Head Coach Kirk MacDonald, having both played for him during their junior days with Dubuque of the United States Hockey League. Before heading to Brown, Ryan spent the 2022-23 season there after one year at Northeastern, while Lucas' favorite hockey memory came last year when the Fighting Saints advanced to the Clark Cup Finals.

He was happy to work with MacDonald so soon after that run, saying, “I just think he does a really good job. He's a player coach, for sure. Keeps everyone in check. We had a really good culture, which was awesome.”

Both Ryan and Lucas are looking forward to taking what they’ve learned first back to Vermont, where they spend their summers after their father met their mother during his college hockey days, and then to their respective schools.

“Just want to keep progressing with my game and have a good year next year and just take it one day at a time, really,” Lucas said.

News Feed

Penguins Sign Brayden Yager to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Carter's Retirement Playbook: Family, Fun, and Lawn Care

From Metro Battles to Pittsburgh's Ranks

Penguins Announce Additions and Promotions to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Hockey Operations Staff

Penguins’ Partnership with Morgan & Morgan Named to the ‘Top Sports Marketing Campaigns of 2024’ List by Ad Age

Penguins Sign Harrison Brunicke to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Joining Penguins a "Full-Circle Moment" for Matt Grzelcyk

South African Roots, NHL Dreams: Brunicke's Unique Story

Krissy Wendell-Pohl Grateful for Hall of Fame Journey

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Coca-Cola as the Official In-Arena Beverage Provider of PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Sign Forward Tanner Howe to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Wrapping Up 2024 Penguins Development Camp

Pietila Brothers Chasing Dreams Together with Penguins

Penguins Name Wes Clark Vice President of Player Personnel

Healthy and Hungry: Pickering Preparing for First Pro Season

Hockey Sense is Ville Koivunen's Biggest Strength

Crosby celebrates with Canadian men’s soccer team after Copa America victory

Penguins Re-Sign Corey Andonovski to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Sign Defenseman Sebastian Aho to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

Penguins Start Executing on Strategy for Future Success

Penguins Sign Blake Lizotte to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Emil Bemstrom to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defensemen Nathan Clurman to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Bokondji Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Jimmy Huntington on a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Anthony Beauvillier to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Mac Hollowell to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Acquire Bennett MacArthur from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Lukas Svejkovsky

Penguins Bolster Pipeline with Pair of Second-Round Picks

Meet the 2024 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Draft Six Players on Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Forward Kevin Hayes and a 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick From St. Louis

Crosby Looking Forward to Competing with Canada’s Best

Penguins Leadership Speaks: Key Takeaways

Sidney Crosby Named to Team Canada and Erik Karlsson Named to Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off

Looking Forward to the 2024 Draft

Penguins Amateur Scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Penguins Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 6-10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a Two-Year Contract

WBS Penguins Name Kirk MacDonald Head Coach

P.O Joseph Keeps Showing Up for Others

Penguins to take on the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville Preseason Game

Getting to Know: Brayden Yager

Penguins Name David Quinn Assistant Coach

Brayden Yager’s Confidence Boost Leads to Memorable Year