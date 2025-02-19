Healthy Malkin Talks Recovery, Crosby, and Ovechkin

Evgeni Malkin practice
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The break did Evgeni Malkin a lot of good, as he is good to go for Saturday’s matchup with Washington after missing six straight contests with a lower-body injury going into the time off.

“Ready to play, for sure,” Malkin said. “I mean, I expected to play in the last game against the Rangers, but it's a little bit dangerous and I know we have 10 days of a break. It helped to recover 100 percent. Yeah, Saturday, for sure. We have what, 25 games left? A big push for us, and I'm excited to be back."

Malkin got hurt on Jan. 25 in Seattle after a collision in the neutral zone, where his knee made contact with Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson’s leg. Malkin went to the locker room, returned briefly, and then left again. Mike Sullivan later said that the forward would be week-to-week.

The 38-year-old said today he was relieved to hear that prognosis, especially considering his history with knee injuries, having undergone two surgeries that required long-term rehabilitations in his career.

“Always before an MRI, you're nervous so much,” Malkin said. “I did not feel much pain. This probably helped me. But when (it’s) your knee and what you've done before, you always think bad things. But I'm glad, after MRI, they said it's only two or three weeks. I breathe better after. Yeah, it looked bad, but I'm glad it's nothing dangerous, and I'm glad to be back."

Malkin worked out with his trainer while at his residence in Miami, Florida, but also made sure to enjoy the beautiful weather. “I swim, I'm surprised, I never swim in February! But it's good for your body. I had a great couple days,” Malkin said.

Malkin spent time with his family and saw some friends, including Alex Ovechkin, who is just 16 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record of 894. They went to dinner together, but didn’t really discuss what's been dubbed ‘THE GR8 CHASE" despite Malkin's efforts.

“He was just relaxed. I tried to ask him about goals. But he doesn’t want to talk too much,” said Malkin, who ranks second in goals among Russian players behind Ovechkin. “He wants to just enjoy it. He wants to just relax. I want to say a couple of years ago, I would not believe he could break the record. Now, it’s no choice. Maybe not this year, but 100% next year. He’s Russian, he’s born in Russia. It’s good for everybody from Russia, I hope. He’s my best friend. Big surprise because two years (ago), I (did) not believe he (would break the record). Now, it’s amazing. I hope no injuries to him. It’s most important right now. Everybody knows. Washington plays unbelievable. Big challenge in game against Washington. We (will) be ready, for sure.”

The conversation also touched on another one of Malkin’s close friends, Sidney Crosby, who was sidelined for Pittsburgh’s last two games ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off between the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland.

Malkin said he was glad to see Crosby was able to play for Canada, and has been watching the tournament - though he does wish he could be competing internationally as well.

“First star, first game, it's amazing,” Malkin said. “He had three assists, I think. He's played amazing games. It doesn't matter how he feels, he plays 100 percent. This is what I like [about] him, you know? He plays 100 percent every game. He tries to do as much as he can. And again, America has a great team, too. This is probably the best teams right now. Good luck both tomorrow (in the championship).

"I hope Russia back to international, too. We're excited to play, for sure. I know it's break. It's good for my body. But I want to play for the national team."

When asked about his own play this season – Malkin has nine goals and 25 points in 47 games – he said it was up and down, much like the team. He went on to say that when Washington plays well – they’re No. 2 in the league standings, one point behind Winnipeg – Ovechkin plays well also.

“It’s connected to each other,” Malkin said. “Of course, I (do) not feel great about my season and (the team’s season). But still, it’s not over. We have 25 games left. Everything can change quick.”

NOTE: Bryan Rust, who was out for the last game before the break with a lower-body injury, said today he also expects to play on Saturday. “I think everything's going in the right way. I feel good out there,” said the winger, who ranks second on the team with 20 goals.

