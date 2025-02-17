USA and Canada Set for Rematch in 4 Nations Championship

After falling to the Mike Sullivan-coached Team USA on Saturday, Canada had to beat Finland in regulation on Monday if they wanted a rematch in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship.

Sidney Crosby came up clutch with a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory to secure what will surely be another epic matchup between the two countries, set for Thursday at 8 PM, this time at Boston’s TD Garden instead of Montreal’s Bell Centre. It will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

“I think coming off that emotional game we came off of the game before, had to re-invest here. Thought we did a great job of that,” Crosby said. “Got some big plays from a lot of different guys and different guys stepped up when we needed it. That’s what you need to win consistently, and we’re going to need another great effort here the next one.”

Crosby made a terrific play in the neutral zone to help Canada win possession and scored an empty netter to give the group some much-needed breathing room. Canada had been up 4-0 before Finland scored three unanswered.

“We got off to a great start, some big goals early, and we were playing on our toes,” Crosby said. “I thought we played pretty solid throughout, probably guilty of sitting back a little bit there late, and they capitalized. But give them credit. They didn't give up. They kept pushing. Tough team to play against. So, it was important to get the lead.”