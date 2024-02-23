Gram Zammers Bring New Life to Penguins Games

Cindy Falls and Debbie Valor have lived in Pittsburgh their entire lives, with a second home at PPG Paints Arena. The two can be seen at countless home games for the Penguins, and one night, Cindy donned a shirt given to her by Debbie that said, “Never underestimate an old woman who loves hockey.”
That quickly caught the eye of Erin Exley, Vice President of Ticket Marketing and Operations for the Penguins, who was looking for fans to fill the Gram Zam, a new fan initiative for this season.
“I knew Debbie and Cindy would be perfect,” Exley said. “They love hockey, they love Pittsburgh, and they love to have fun: the total Penguins package.”
For those who haven’t yet had the pleasure of witnessing the Gram Zam, it is a spectacle unlike any other. The ladies sit atop of the Sobe Fanboni while songs like the Village People’s iconic ‘YMCA’ blare through the speakers of PPG Paints Arena. Fans sing and dance along as the Grams lead the festivities from the ice.