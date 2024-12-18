Getting to Know: Phil Tomasino

When Cody Glass was with the Predators, he often got mistaken for his teammate and friend Phil Tomasino when arriving at Bridgestone Arena.

“When me and him played together in Nashville, a lot of people asking for autographs always got Phil and me mixed up. I’d walk in, and they’d be like, ‘Tomasino! Tomasino!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not Phil!’” Glass said with a laugh.

While they both rock longer hair, Glass feels that Tomasino's style is more adventurous compared his own, as Cody only lets loose when it comes to his socks. “He has decent style, I would say. There’s some outrageous things that he wears,” Glass said with a laugh.

“I feel like I have some pretty sweet suits that I will show. I haven’t had a chance to yet,” Tomasino said. “It’s also tough because it’s freezing cold here, I might have to wait until March. I’ll have a chance to wear some nice hats; I have some cowboy hats and stuff throughout the year. But right now, it’s not accessible just yet. That might be another few weeks until that happens.”

Tomasino and Glass were linemates for the majority of one season together and became close friends during their time in Smashville. So, we had to go to Cody for any fun facts he could share about one of the newest Penguins.

“One thing that I probably do know that he probably didn’t tell you is that he loves cologne. He does like ten pumps a day,” Glass said. “It just smells rich. He gets really into it, so he gets the good kind. Just on a game day, just get within five feet around him, and you’ll smell it.”

For more, we went straight to the source himself, with the 2019 first-round pick of the Preds set to face his former team for the first time since the trade. Read on for the Q&A...

Do you prefer Philip or Phil? Phil. Hockey nickname? Tommer.

Was there any specific reason you chose to wear No. 53? It was the only option that I liked. I wish I could tell you there’s a really good reason why, but that’s legit the only reason why.

What's your game day routine like? Do you have any superstitions? I eat the same thing, which is standard, I guess. Just chicken and pasta. Honestly, it's pretty boring. My only superstition is I always put my left equipment on before my right, just a habit, I guess. That’s literally the only thing.

Is there anything you work into your suits to showcase your personality? All of my suits are the same, I just have my signature on the inside of my jacket pocket, and I have my birthday on my collar. But nothing extravagant, I think.

Do you wear sneakers? What brands do you like to wear? I like either loafers or sneakers. I love sneakers. I’m cheap, so I just have one pair of white sneakers, they’re from Nordstrom. I do want to buy more white sneakers. I had a really big shoe collection, actually, but I’ve gotten rid of a few. Two years ago, I was really into it. I’ve heard that guys here have been wearing Jordans, so I might even have to hop on that trend.

What artists or songs do you listen to on game days? I listen to Drake. Big Drake fan, because he’s from Toronto. [Phil is from Mississauga, Ontario].

Even though you’re from Toronto, you liked the Penguins growing up? “Yeah, honestly, Pittsburgh was my favorite team growing up, so watching Sid and Geno was like my whole childhood. So, it's kind of crazy to be on a line with him... it's awesome.”