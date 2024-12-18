Getting to Know: Phil Tomasino

Tommer
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

When Cody Glass was with the Predators, he often got mistaken for his teammate and friend Phil Tomasino when arriving at Bridgestone Arena.

“When me and him played together in Nashville, a lot of people asking for autographs always got Phil and me mixed up. I’d walk in, and they’d be like, ‘Tomasino! Tomasino!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not Phil!’” Glass said with a laugh.

While they both rock longer hair, Glass feels that Tomasino's style is more adventurous compared his own, as Cody only lets loose when it comes to his socks. “He has decent style, I would say. There’s some outrageous things that he wears,” Glass said with a laugh.

“I feel like I have some pretty sweet suits that I will show. I haven’t had a chance to yet,” Tomasino said. “It’s also tough because it’s freezing cold here, I might have to wait until March. I’ll have a chance to wear some nice hats; I have some cowboy hats and stuff throughout the year. But right now, it’s not accessible just yet. That might be another few weeks until that happens.”

Tomasino and Glass were linemates for the majority of one season together and became close friends during their time in Smashville. So, we had to go to Cody for any fun facts he could share about one of the newest Penguins.

“One thing that I probably do know that he probably didn’t tell you is that he loves cologne. He does like ten pumps a day,” Glass said. “It just smells rich. He gets really into it, so he gets the good kind. Just on a game day, just get within five feet around him, and you’ll smell it.”

For more, we went straight to the source himself, with the 2019 first-round pick of the Preds set to face his former team for the first time since the trade. Read on for the Q&A...

Do you prefer Philip or Phil? Phil. Hockey nickname? Tommer.

Was there any specific reason you chose to wear No. 53? It was the only option that I liked. I wish I could tell you there’s a really good reason why, but that’s legit the only reason why.

What's your game day routine like? Do you have any superstitions? I eat the same thing, which is standard, I guess. Just chicken and pasta. Honestly, it's pretty boring. My only superstition is I always put my left equipment on before my right, just a habit, I guess. That’s literally the only thing.

Is there anything you work into your suits to showcase your personality? All of my suits are the same, I just have my signature on the inside of my jacket pocket, and I have my birthday on my collar. But nothing extravagant, I think.

Do you wear sneakers? What brands do you like to wear? I like either loafers or sneakers. I love sneakers. I’m cheap, so I just have one pair of white sneakers, they’re from Nordstrom. I do want to buy more white sneakers. I had a really big shoe collection, actually, but I’ve gotten rid of a few. Two years ago, I was really into it. I’ve heard that guys here have been wearing Jordans, so I might even have to hop on that trend.

What artists or songs do you listen to on game days? I listen to Drake. Big Drake fan, because he’s from Toronto. [Phil is from Mississauga, Ontario].

Even though you’re from Toronto, you liked the Penguins growing up? “Yeah, honestly, Pittsburgh was my favorite team growing up, so watching Sid and Geno was like my whole childhood. So, it's kind of crazy to be on a line with him... it's awesome.”

What do your parents do for a living? My dad is a construction worker, and my mom works for a clothing company.

At this point, the interview was crashed by Owen Pickering, who had a hard-hitting question about the rookie defenseman’s fellow Winnipeg native and frenemy Glass: I want to ask about your off-ice life. Obviously, you're living with one of the worst guys we've all ever met in Cody Glass. How has that gone for you? How is your research to find a different place? Do you want to get out of it? You know what? I just feel bad. His wife is such a great person. She's got to put up with him every day. So, I almost feel worse for the other guy than for me. She’s stuck. It is what it is, I’m just grateful she’s there because if she wasn’t there, then we would all be in trouble.

Funnily enough, shortly after this, Tomasino did move into his own place, so maybe Pickering was onto something.

We’ve been talking a lot about your relationship with Glasser, but what’s it like being teammates with fellow Niagara Ice Dog Alex Nedeljkovic? Yeah, he's like a legend. There are pictures of that guy on the wall when I was there. He was one of the first guys to reach out when I got traded here, too. So, it's kind of cool. He's obviously a hell of a goalie. I know he was a hell of a goalie in Niagara, too, because there are pictures of him everywhere.

What do you like to do on the plane? I’m always watching something. You will never catch me not watching something.

What are your go-to TV shows or movies? The Sopranos, Peaky Blinders, and Gossip Girl are unbelievable.

What do you like to do in your free time? I like to play video games. The new Call of Duty, Fortnite, and this game called Rocket League. It’s like car soccer; it’s my favorite game. [Cody: He’s better than me. He’s got more hours than I do, so when I play with him, I’m not near his skill level. That’s the game we play the most. He doesn’t have his Xbox right now, so we haven’t been able to play.]

What other sports do you enjoy playing and or watching? I enjoy watching soccer if it's Euro Cup or World Cup. My dad’s Italian, so I’ll always cheer for Italy. And golf. I'm not very good, but I love golf in the summer. Same with tennis and pickleball. [MC: we actually have a Pickleball Night and Italian Heritage Night coming up (on Jan. 7!] That’s sick! My grandparents were fresh off of the boat from Italy, and they would live for an Italian Pens jersey.

Tell me more about your grandparents. I call them ‘Nonno’ and ‘Nonna,’ which is grandfather and grandmother in Italian. From Day 1, my grandparents basically raised me. I would go to my grandparent’s house every day after school until I was probably 16 years old. My grandmother has been a big part of my life so far, and she’s probably the best cook I’ve ever seen, too.

What’s your favorite meal that your Nonna makes? Honestly, I probably can’t pick. Obviously, pasta is a big thing. I’m a big lamb guy, and she’s made some really good lamb. Honestly, she’s made me probably 15,000 meals in my life, so I can’t even think of just one.

