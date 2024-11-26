Penguins Add Tomasino: A Fresh Start for the Young Forward

Sullivan said Tomasino thinks the game well, especially on the offensive side, so they feel like he could complement Geno. “There might be some chemistry there, and there might not. But we'll wait and see. But we thought we would try to put him in a position where he has an opportunity to play to his strengths,” Sullivan said.

For Tomasino, it’s about taking advantage of every opportunity he gets with this new team. He didn’t want to get into specifics about his time in Nashville, saying he thinks everything happens for a reason, and that Pittsburgh should be a good fit for him.

“Obviously, the last two years for me haven't been what I wanted it to be in a perfect world,” said Tomasino, who scored 11 goals over the past two seasons after hitting 11 his rookie year. “But all I can look forward to is a future here and I think it's going to be really good, a really good group.... Obviously, don't know too much about what's been going on here, but obviously, we had kind of a similar thing in Nashville.

“For me, all I want to focus on is doing all I can to help the team win. I mean, be a guy our coach can trust in any situation. I think my game is more on the offensive side, I think. I think that's where I can use my speed and help generate chances off the rush. I think it can definitely be a spark plug for this group."