Penguins Add Tomasino: A Fresh Start for the Young Forward

Acquiring Philip Tomasino from the Predators for a 2027 fourth-round pick accomplished a couple of objectives for the Penguins, as far as transitioning younger players into the fold while also doing everything they can to become more competitive.
“He has a whole lot of potential moving forward,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said of the 23-year-old forward, Nashville’s 2019 first-round pick. “So, sometimes in a different environment, players can find their respective games and can thrive.”
Tomasino came directly to Pittsburgh from New Jersey, with the Predators playing the Devils last night. Cody Glass, who became best friends with Tomasino when they were teammates and linemates in Nashville, FaceTimed him right away.
“Just starting off as a person, he’s a great guy. He’s young, energetic,” Glass said. “Me and him got along really well. He plays a great offensive game. Very skilled, good speed, strong on pucks. I had a lot of fun playing with him, so it’s really cool that he’s here.”