Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kraken (01.15.24)

The Penguins return home for an early contest against the Seattle Kraken at 1:00 PM.
Doors open at 11:30 AM.
REMINDER: This game now begins at 1:00 PM.
Fans are encouraged to bring their Terrible Towels.
The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, ESPN+ nationally, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.
Team Records: PIT (20-15-6) SEA (19-14-9)
As of Jan. 14, Seattle is tied for the second wild card spot in the west with 47 points. The Kraken are on an incredibly hot streak, having won their last nine games. They have eight different players entering tonight on a point streak: Schultz (1G-2A; 2GP), Schwartz (1G-3A; 3GP), McCann (2G-2A; 2GP), Bjorkstrand (1G-4A; 3GP), Larsson (1G-2A; 2GP), Kartye (2G-0A; 2GP), and Wennberg (2G-1A; 3GP). Vince Dunn leads Seattle in assists and points (8G-27A--35 Pts.), while former member of the Penguins, Jared McCann, leads them in goals (16).
Today, two-time Stanley Cup Champion Brian Dumoulin returns to PPG Paints Arena to take on the Penguins for the first time since joining Seattle. Dumoulin was originally acquired by Pittsburgh on June 22, 2012 and proceeded to play parts of 10 seasons in the NHL with the Penguins, suiting up for 546 games and recording 139 points (19G-120A). Dumoulin was a plus-93 during his tenure with Pittsburgh, which ranks seventh in franchise history. Overall, Dumoulin is one of the most decorated defensemen in franchise history.