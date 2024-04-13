Game Preview: Penguins vs. Boston Bruins (04.13.24)

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins continue a three-game homestand in a matchup against the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena.

Puck drop is set for 8:00 PM.

Doors open at 6:30 PM.

Prior to the start of the game, the Penguins will honor Erik Karlsson for participating in his 1,000th career game. More information on Karlsson's milestone is below.

The game will be available to watch on ABC and ESPN+. Fans can also listen on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (37-30-12) BOS (46-18-15)

Boston enters today's game with 107 points, which correlates to first place in the Atlantic division. Pittsburgh has points in 10 of its last 13 home games against Boston dating back to Dec. 14, 2016 (9-3-1). The Penguins are looking to take the season series with the Bruins for the second time in the last three seasons. The Penguins have points in 10 of their last 13 home games (9-3-1).

Game Notes

Erik Karlsson is set to become the 398th player in NHL history and 46th active player to skate in 1,000 career NHL games when he takes the ice against the Boston Bruins. Karlsson is entering his 1,000th game with 813 career points, which is the ninth-most points by a defenseman through his first 1,000 games in NHL history. With two points, Karlsson has the opportunity to tie Penguins Senior Advisor of Hockey Operations and Hall-of-Famer Doug Wilson for eighth place on that list (815).

Erik Karlsson secured the crucial second point for the Penguins on Thursday night against the Red Wings with his 11th career overtime goal. His goal tied teammate Kris Letang for the fourth-most overtime goals by a defenseman in NHL history and marked his 36th overtime point of his career. Karlsson’s goal extended his NHL-record 36 overtime points by a defenseman.

Erik Karlsson’s 52 points (10G-42A) puts him just two away from tying Kevin Hatcher (54) for the fourth-most points among defensemen in their first season with the Penguins. Karlsson has six points (2G-4A) over his last five games played.

Tristan Jarry sits one win shy of his fifth-consecutive 20-win season. Jarry’s four 20-win campaigns are tied for third in franchise history behind Marc-Andre Fleury (9) and Tom Barrasso (6). Goaltender Tristan Jarry is 3-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in four career starts versus Detroit.

Sidney Crosby has 72 points (19G-53A) in 58 career games against the Bruins, which includes 31 points (7G-24A) over his last 27 contests. No active player in the NHL has more points against Boston than Crosby.

Crosby notched three points (1G-2A) and moved in to 10th place on the NHL’s all-time points list. Per NHLPR, the last player to enter the top 10 was Jaromir Jagr more than 16 years ago, when he potted four assists with the Rangers at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 19, 2008, to boost his career totals to 636 goals, 945 assists, and 1,581 points in 1,253 games played, overtaking defenseman Ray Bourque (410G-1,169A-1,579PTS in 1,612 GP).

Sidney Crosby has been the driving force behind Pittsburgh’s surge, as he enters tomorrow’s game with points in nine of the 10 games (8G-12A). Crosby’s 20 points since Mar. 24 rank first in the NHL. Crosby has points in 13 of his last 15 games overall, accumulating 25 points total (9G-16A) in that span.

Crosby, who leads the Penguins with 89 points (41G-48A) in 79 games, is still producing at an elite rate in his 19th season. The 36-year-old Crosby has one of the highest points-per-game averages in NHL history from a player’s 35th birthday and on.

Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,000th career assist on Karlsson’s overtime goal, marking his 44th career overtime point which is the most in NHL history.

Rickard Rakell has 15 points (7G-8A) in 18 games played against the Bruins, which includes four multi-point efforts.

Lars Eller has recorded 23 points (16G-7A) in 51 career games against Boston. His 16 goals against them are his most versus any one team.

The Penguins own an overall record of 387-87-47 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic enters tomorrow’s game with points in each of his last 10 games (7-0-3), which is the longest point streak of his career. Since this stretch began, he’s recorded a 2.81 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and no goaltender has more wins than his seven.

Jeff Carter scored a shorthanded goal on Thursday, helping him hit the 10-goal plateau for the 19th time in his career. Only 26 players in NHL history have recorded 19 or more 10-goal campaigns, and Carter is just one of two active players to accomplish this feat. The shorthanded goal was the 21st of his career. Only Brad Marchand (35) and Andrew Cogliano (22) have more shorthanded goals among active players.

Kris Letang netted a goal on Thursday night and hit the 50-point plateau for the seventh time in his career. He has the most 50-point seasons among defensemen in franchise history, and is tied for the sixth most among all skaters in Penguins history overall. The 2023.24 season marks just the fourth time in franchise history that the Penguins have had two defensemen with 50 or more points in a campaign.

Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson scored goals at even strength in Thursday’s win over Detroit. Pittsburgh’s blueliners have been productive this season at even strength, ranking seventh in the NHL. Letang leads all Penguins’ defensemen and is seventh in the NHL among blueliners with 44 even-strength points (10G-34A).

Letang and Karlssonhave had success against Boston in their careers. The duo ranks second and fourth in points among active defensemen against the Bruins, respectively.

