Sidney Crosby Named Pittsburgh’s Team MVP for the 12th Time in His Career

Crosby clinched a 19th-consecutive point-per-game season by recording his 82nd point of the year with a three-point effort (2G-1A) on April 1 at Madison Square Garden, tying Wayne Gretzky for the most seasons averaging a point per game in league history.

Crosby has scored 40 goals in 2023-24 for the third time in his career and the first time since 2016-17. He became just the seventh player in NHL history to have a 40-goal season at age 36 or older.

The 10-time NHL All Star has climbed the NHL’s all-time points leaderboard this season, starting at 15th place(1,502) and now sitting just two points behind Phil Esposito for 10th place on the all-time points list. Crosby is also two assists away from becoming the 14th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career assists.

Crosby was also named the recipient of the Players’ Player Award presented by UPMC, which is voted on by the players for the teammate they feel exemplifies leadership for the team both on and off the ice and is dedicated to teamwork. This marks Crosby’s sixth Players’ Player Award.