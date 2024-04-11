Sidney Crosby Named Pittsburgh’s Team MVP for the 12th Time in His Career

By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Crosby Named Players’ Player Award Recipient

1416682T_Special_Team_Awards_1920x1080

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the team’s Most Valuable Player Award presented by PPG for the fourth-consecutive season in 2023-24. This is Crosby’s 12th Team MVP recognition, tying Mario Lemieux (12) for the most in team history.

In his 19th season, the most in Penguins history, the 36-year-old Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 86 points (40G-46A) with three games remaining. The captain is on pace to lead the team in scoring for the 14th time in his career, the most such seasons in team history.

crosby-ppg-award-16-9

Crosby clinched a 19th-consecutive point-per-game season by recording his 82nd point of the year with a three-point effort (2G-1A) on April 1 at Madison Square Garden, tying Wayne Gretzky for the most seasons averaging a point per game in league history.

Crosby has scored 40 goals in 2023-24 for the third time in his career and the first time since 2016-17. He became just the seventh player in NHL history to have a 40-goal season at age 36 or older.

The 10-time NHL All Star has climbed the NHL’s all-time points leaderboard this season, starting at 15th place(1,502) and now sitting just two points behind Phil Esposito for 10th place on the all-time points list. Crosby is also two assists away from becoming the 14th player in NHL history to record 1,000 career assists.

Crosby was also named the recipient of the Players’ Player Award presented by UPMC, which is voted on by the players for the teammate they feel exemplifies leadership for the team both on and off the ice and is dedicated to teamwork. This marks Crosby’s sixth Players’ Player Award.

crosby-upmc-award-16-9

The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native was also named the Penguins’ nominee for the Masterton Award presented by PNC Private Bank. This award is presented to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

crosby-masterton-16-9

News Feed

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings (04.11.24)

Sidney Crosby Voted 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Penguins Get a Hard-Fought, Important Point in Toronto

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (04.08.24)

Playing with Passion: Bunting Making an Impact

Penguins Move Into Playoff Spot with Win Over Tampa

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (04.06.24)

Embracing the Process Leads to Masterton Nomination

Success Breeds Success in Washington

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (04.04.24)

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Scholarship Applications Are Now Available Online

Alex Nedeljkovic's Confidence is Contagious

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 15

"Gutsy Effort" Leads to Penguins Victory in New Jersey

Penguins to Host Police vs. Firefighters in ‘Steel City Battle of the Badges’ on April 6

Game Preview: Penguins at Devils (04.02.24)

Penguins Gut Out Victory Over Rangers

Crosby Clinches 19th Point-Per-Game Season; Ties Wayne Gretzky for Most in NHL History

Game Preview: Penguins at Rangers (04.01.24)

Spooner Having Standout PWHL Season: "It's Very Inspirational"

Penguins Gave Away Momentum in Loss to Columbus

Game Preview: Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets (03.30.24)

More Cowbell!

Malkin’s Parents Bring Good Luck in Return to Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (03.28.24)

Penguins Defeat Canes in First Meeting Since Trade

Penguins To Hold ‘Penguins Pledge Night’ Presented by U. S. Steel on Thursday, March 28

Sam Poulin Has "Come a Long Way" Since Last Year

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes (03.26.24)

Penguins Confirm Arrival of Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads and Announce Distribution Dates as Soon as April 6 and 7

Colorado Orchestrates Comeback Against Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Avalanche (03.24.24)

California Dreamin': St. Ivany Makes His NHL Debut

Benn scores 2, Stars defeat Penguins for 3rd straight win

Penguins to Host Pride Game on March 26

Game Preview: Penguins at Stars (03.22.24)

Penguins’ 13th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on April 11

From Scarborough to the Steel City

Penguins Don't Defend Hard Enough in Loss to Devils

Statement on the Passing of Konstantin Koltsov

Game Preview: Penguins at Devils (03.19.24)

Women in Hockey: Krissy Wendell-Pohl

PWHL Game Draws Passionate Crowd in Steel City

Penguins Respond with Win Over Detroit in Four-Point Game

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings (03.17.24)

Game Preview: Montréal vs. Toronto (PWHL Takeover Weekend)

Penguins' Loss to Rangers Flipped on Pair of New York Power Plays

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Rangers (03.16.24)

Penguins Erupt Offensively, Gain Confidence in Win over Sharks