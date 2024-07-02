Penguins Sign Defenseman Sebastian Aho to a Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Sebastian Aho to a two-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract runs through the 2025-26 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000.

Aho, 28, has played parts of five seasons in the NHL, all with the New York Islanders. He’s suited up for 190 regular-season games and recorded 11 goals, 39 assists and 50 points. His best season came in 2022-23 when he set career highs in games played (71), goals (5), assists (18), points (23) and plus/minus (+9).

Prior to coming to North America, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenseman has spent four seasons in the SHL, Sweden’s top professional league, with Skelleftea AIK. The Umea, Sweden native also represented his home country at the 2015 World Junior Championship.

Aho was originally drafted by the Islanders in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.