Penguins Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract runs through the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Shea, 27, spent the 2023-24 season between Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League. After making his NHL debut with Pittsburgh at St. Louis on October 21, 2023, Shea scored once in 31 games. The defenseman totaled six points (2G-4A) with WBS in 23 games.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman has appeared in 186 career AHL games between Texas and WBS, totaling 72 points (12G-60A).

The Milton, Massachusetts native played four seasons (2016-20) with Northeastern University (NCAA). Shea was originally drafted by Chicago in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.