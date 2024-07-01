Penguins Sign Forward Jimmy Huntington on a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Jimmy Huntington on a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will run through the 2024-25 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Huntington, 25, spent the 2023-24 season with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League. He played in 67 games and totaled 33 points (16G-17A). The forward recorded 14 points (5G-9A) in 20 AHL playoff games to help the Bears win a Calder Cup Championship.

The 6-foot, 201-pound defenseman has spent parts of the last five seasons in the AHL with Hershey, Syracuse and Milwaukee, playing in 240 games and recording 113 points (43G-70A). He played 17 games in two seasons with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, totaling 12 points (5G-7A).