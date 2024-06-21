Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 6-10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host a prospect development camp from July 6-10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Development camp, which kicks off on Saturday, July 6, will consist of five days of on- and off-ice sessions split between three groups. Pittsburgh’s camp concludes on Wednesday, July 10 with a four-on-four tournament beginning at 12:00 PM.

The camp will feature recent first-round picks Owen Pickering (2022) and Brayden Yager (2023), 2024 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Champion Tristan Broz, and recently acquired prospects Ville Koivunen and Cruz Lucuis. A full development camp roster will be announced following the 2024 NHL Draft.

All practices, including the tournament, are open to the public and free of charge.

As in previous years, the Penguins’ development camp will feature a variety of off-ice presentations and activities focused on helping players transition to becoming a professional athlete.

In addition, Penguins prospects will be hosting a Dek Hockey clinic at DICK’s House of Sport in the Ross Park Mall. The Boys and Girls Club and the Special Olympics Dek Hockey team will be in attendance, and Penguins players will be distributing PensFIT equipment. More information on the Dek Hockey clinic will be available at a later date.

Below is the Penguins’ 2024 Development Camp practice schedule at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.