Penguins Re-Sign Corey Andonovski to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Corey Andonovski to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The two-way contract will run through the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Andonovski, 25, spent the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, tallying a career-high 23 assists and 30 points in 63 games. His 23 assists were the most among WBS Penguins forwards and second overall on the team, while his 30 points ranked fifth.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward has played parts of the past three seasons with the WBS Penguins and has totaled 49 points (15G-34A) in 130 career AHL games.

Prior to joining the Penguins organization, the Uxbridge, Ontario native graduated from Princeton University in 2022, where he recorded 21 goals, 29 assists and 50 points in 80 career NCAA games.