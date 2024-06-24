Penguins Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule

The Penguins will open their seven-game pre-season schedule at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, September 21, at 7:00 PM at KeyBank Center. Pittsburgh's pre-season schedule features seven games—three at PPG Paints Arena and four on the road.

Three days after the opening game, the Penguins will take on Buffalo again at home on Tuesday, September 24, at PPG Paints Arena.

Following that, Pittsburgh will play on Saturday, September 28, against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

The Penguins will travel north of the border to play the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville pre-season game on Sunday, September 29. Game location and time will be announced at a later date.

Detroit will then come to PPG Paints Arena for a home matchup with Pittsburgh on Tuesday, October 1.

The Penguins will conclude their pre-season slate with two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The first game will be on Thursday, October 3, at Nationwide Arena, and the second on Friday, October 4, at PPG Paints Arena.

Pre-season television and radio information will be released at a later date.

Below is a look at Pittsburgh's full 2024 pre-season schedule: