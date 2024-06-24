Penguins Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule

1451727T_Social_Preseason_v2_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins will open their seven-game pre-season schedule at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, September 21, at 7:00 PM at KeyBank Center. Pittsburgh's pre-season schedule features seven games—three at PPG Paints Arena and four on the road.

Three days after the opening game, the Penguins will take on Buffalo again at home on Tuesday, September 24, at PPG Paints Arena.

Following that, Pittsburgh will play on Saturday, September 28, against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. 

The Penguins will travel north of the border to play the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville pre-season game on Sunday, September 29. Game location and time will be announced at a later date. 

Detroit will then come to PPG Paints Arena for a home matchup with Pittsburgh on Tuesday, October 1. 

The Penguins will conclude their pre-season slate with two games against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The first game will be on Thursday, October 3, at Nationwide Arena, and the second on Friday, October 4, at PPG Paints Arena. 

Pre-season television and radio information will be released at a later date.

Below is a look at Pittsburgh's full 2024 pre-season schedule:

Date
Opponent
Location
Time
Saturday, September 21 
Buffalo
KeyBank Center
7:00 PM ET
Tuesday, September 24
Buffalo
PPG Paints Arena
7:00 PM ET
Saturday, September 28
Detroit
Little Caesars Arena
7:00 PM ET
Sunday, September 29
Ottawa
Rink TBD (Hockeyville)
TBD
Tuesday, October 1
Detroit
PPG Paints Arena
7:00 PM ET
Thursday, October 3
Columbus
Nationwide Arena
7:00 PM ET
Friday, October 4
Columbus
PPG Paints Arena
7:00 PM ET

News Feed

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 6-10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a Two-Year Contract

WBS Penguins Name Kirk MacDonald Head Coach

P.O Joseph Keeps Showing Up for Others

Penguins to take on the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville Preseason Game

Getting to Know: Brayden Yager

Penguins Name David Quinn Assistant Coach

Brayden Yager’s Confidence Boost Leads to Memorable Year

Gruden: Working Hard, Being a Good Teammate

Getting to Know: Jack St. Ivany

Wrapping Up the 2024 World Championship

St. Ivany’s History of Training with Pros Gives Foundation for Success

Penguins Sign Defenseman Filip Kral to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Jonathan Gruden to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a Three-Year Contract

Sullivan Thankful for New Opportunity to Lead Team USA to Olympic Gold

Puljujarvi determined to put injury woes behind him with Penguins

Mike Sullivan Named Head Coach of Team USA for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Men’s Olympic Hockey Team

Hockey is Healing: Malone Family Foundation Making a Difference

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine Announce Open Enrollment for Heads UP Baseline Concussion Testing

Three Penguins Players Undergo Successful Surgeries

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Valtteri Puustinen to a Two-Year Contract

Drew O'Connor Has a Lot to Build On

Alex Nedeljkovic Named to Team USA for IIHF World Championship

King Clancy nominee Rust of Penguins discusses helping kids with speech impediments

2024 Draft Lottery Results

2024 Draft Lottery Scenarios

Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujarvi Named to Team Finland for IIHF World Championship

Michael Bunting Named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

Penguins Part Ways With Associate Coach Todd Reirden

Penguins Sign Goaltender Filip Larsson to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Sam Poulin to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce Changes with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Coaching Staff

Ty Hennes Named Team USA Assistant Coach for IIHF World Championship

Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson Named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Players to Watch in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tristan Broz Turns Pro After Championship Season in Denver

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $95,140 to Ronald McDonald House

Penguins Sign Forward Tristan Broz to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Kyle Dubas Discusses First Season at the Helm

Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Penguins Finish Season Strong, But Fall Short of Playoffs

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (04.17.24)

Penguins Secure Must-Win Victory Over Nashville, Still Need Help

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (04.15.24)

Pittsburgh's Point Streak Ends in Loss to Boston

Breaking the Mold: Erik Karlsson's Journey to 1,000 NHL Games