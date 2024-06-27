Looking Forward to the 2024 Draft

Everything about last year’s draft was a dream come true for Brayden Yager, Pittsburgh’s 2023 first-round draft pick – particularly the location.

“Having it be in Nashville was pretty cool, really cool,” he said. “It's a really cool city and I'm a big country music fan, so got to kind of walk around there and see all the live music, bands, and the restaurants and stuff. Got to be there with my family and some grandparents and cousins and stuff, and enjoy the city.”

This year’s location is just as good, with the 2024 NHL Draft taking place in Las Vegas on Friday, June 28 (tune in to Round 1 at 7 PM EST on ESPN and ESPN+) and Saturday, June 29 (tune in to Rounds 2-7 starting at 11:30 AM EST on NHL Network and ESPN+) at the Sphere.

The NHL is the first sports entity to hold an event at the 18,600-seat globe-like arena which opened in September, with each draft selection being displayed both inside the building and outside on the ‘Exo-Sphere.’

As of now, the Penguins do not have a first-round pick in this draft – the second under President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas – as it was sent to San Jose as part of the Erik Karlsson trade. Pittsburgh did acquire an additional second-round pick from Carolina as part of the Jake Guentzel deal, which means they currently hold the 44th and 46th overall selections.

The Penguins also have a fourth-round pick (111th overall); a sixth-round pick (175th overall); and two seventh-round picks (207th and 223rd overall).