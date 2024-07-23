From Metro Battles to Pittsburgh's Ranks

After the trade, Hayes spoke with Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas, who believes the 32-year-old veteran can benefit from a fresh start in Pittsburgh.

"We know that it didn't go well or as planned for him last year in St. Louis, both for he and the team," Dubas said after getting Hayes and a 2025 second-round pick for future considerations, with the Flyers retaining 50% of his salary ($7 million AAV) from a previous transaction.

"He becomes available, and so we're excited to get to work with him. He's been an impactful player in the league for many years in New York and Philadelphia. So, we'll get to work with Kevin, get him rolling, and look forward to that."

Hayes had a strong start to the 2022-23 campaign with the Flyers, being named an All-Star. While he finished with 18 goals, the third-highest total of his career after hitting 20 twice (2017-18,' 19-20), Hayes wasn't thrilled with how he ended the year. His struggles then carried over into the next one.

"I felt like last year, I couldn't really find a role in St. Louis to play my best hockey," Hayes said. "I don't want to say they were going into a rebuild, because I don't think they are, and I know when that was said last year, the guys in the locker room didn't really appreciate it. I just didn't really fit into their plan, I guess."

As for how Hayes fits into the plan here, his specific role has yet to be determined, with Dubas leaving that up to Head Coach Mike Sullivan. But they do envision Hayes as a center to start, where he's spent most of his career.

"I kind of like the responsibility and being able to generate speed from the lower end of the ice to get me going up the ice," Hates said before adding with a smile, "I'm comfortable playing both (center and wing). I think I'll be playing with some elite players to start the season, so I don't really care where I'll be playing."

Sidney Crosby is someone Hayes can’t wait to learn from.

"I've gone to meet Sid a few times, gone to a wedding with him, sat next to him at the All-Star game… just over the years, have gotten to know him by playing against him and having some mutual friends," Hayes said. "I'm really excited to kind of see his day-to-day attack. I've heard nothing but great things of how much of a pro he is."

The longevity of Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang impresses Hayes, whose goal is to remain in the NHL as long as possible.

To do that, Hayes needs to find a certain level of comfortability. He also believes building the right relationship with the coaching staff is a big key for him, along with the ability to play in all situations, and maybe adopting more of a shoot-first versus pass-first mentality.

Coming to his third team in the last three years will not necessarily be easy, but Hayes is choosing to use that as motivation instead of a shot to his ego.

"I'm a pretty confident person," Hayes said. "I've been in the league for a pretty long time. I've had successful seasons. I know what I need to do to make sure my game works in this league. I think I'll have a good opportunity in Pittsburgh to do that."