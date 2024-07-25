Penguins Sign Brayden Yager to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Brayden Yager to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Yager, selected 14th overall by the Penguins in the 2023 NHL Draft, has spent the last four seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League. The 19-year old forward tallied career highs across the board this season, ranking second on his team with 60 assists and third in goals (35) and points (95). In the postseason, Yager ranked in the top-four among all WHL players with 11 goals (3rd), 16 assists (4th) and 27 points (3rd) in 20 playoff games en route to the WHL Championship. In the Memorial Cup, he was named to the tournament’s All-Star Team after tallying six points (3G-3A) in four games. Yager was recognized as the CHL’s Sportsman of the Year in 2023-24.

Since his WHL debut in 2020-21 when he skated in all 24 of the Warriors' games as a 15-year old, Yager has registered 104 goals, 146 assists and 250 points in 211 career WHL games. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward has also added 50 points (20G-30A) in 40 career playoff games. Yager is a two-time winner of the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player in 2023 and ’24, and was also recognized as the CHL and WHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2021-22.

The Saskatoon, SK native represented his home country at the 2024 World Junior Championship and ranked second on Team Canada with five points (2G-3A) in five games.