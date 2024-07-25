Penguins Sign Brayden Yager to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Signed1_Player_ (1)16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Brayden Yager to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Yager, selected 14th overall by the Penguins in the 2023 NHL Draft, has spent the last four seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League. The 19-year old forward tallied career highs across the board this season, ranking second on his team with 60 assists and third in goals (35) and points (95). In the postseason, Yager ranked in the top-four among all WHL players with 11 goals (3rd), 16 assists (4th) and 27 points (3rd) in 20 playoff games en route to the WHL Championship. In the Memorial Cup, he was named to the tournament’s All-Star Team after tallying six points (3G-3A) in four games. Yager was recognized as the CHL’s Sportsman of the Year in 2023-24.

Since his WHL debut in 2020-21 when he skated in all 24 of the Warriors' games as a 15-year old, Yager has registered 104 goals, 146 assists and 250 points in 211 career WHL games. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward has also added 50 points (20G-30A) in 40 career playoff games. Yager is a two-time winner of the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player in 2023 and ’24, and was also recognized as the CHL and WHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2021-22. 

The Saskatoon, SK native represented his home country at the 2024 World Junior Championship and ranked second on Team Canada with five points (2G-3A) in five games.

News Feed

Carter's Retirement Playbook: Family, Fun, and Lawn Care

From Metro Battles to Pittsburgh's Ranks

Penguins Announce Additions and Promotions to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Hockey Operations Staff

Penguins’ Partnership with Morgan & Morgan Named to the ‘Top Sports Marketing Campaigns of 2024’ List by Ad Age

Penguins Sign Harrison Brunicke to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Joining Penguins a "Full-Circle Moment" for Matt Grzelcyk

South African Roots, NHL Dreams: Brunicke's Unique Story

Krissy Wendell-Pohl Grateful for Hall of Fame Journey

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Coca-Cola as the Official In-Arena Beverage Provider of PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Sign Forward Tanner Howe to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Wrapping Up 2024 Penguins Development Camp

Pietila Brothers Chasing Dreams Together with Penguins

Penguins Name Wes Clark Vice President of Player Personnel

Healthy and Hungry: Pickering Preparing for First Pro Season

Hockey Sense is Ville Koivunen's Biggest Strength

Crosby celebrates with Canadian men’s soccer team after Copa America victory

Penguins Re-Sign Corey Andonovski to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Sign Defenseman Sebastian Aho to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

Penguins Start Executing on Strategy for Future Success

Penguins Sign Blake Lizotte to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Emil Bemstrom to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defensemen Nathan Clurman to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Bokondji Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Jimmy Huntington on a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Anthony Beauvillier to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Mac Hollowell to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Acquire Bennett MacArthur from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Lukas Svejkovsky

Penguins Bolster Pipeline with Pair of Second-Round Picks

Meet the 2024 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Draft Six Players on Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Forward Kevin Hayes and a 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick From St. Louis

Crosby Looking Forward to Competing with Canada’s Best

Penguins Leadership Speaks: Key Takeaways

Sidney Crosby Named to Team Canada and Erik Karlsson Named to Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off

Looking Forward to the 2024 Draft

Penguins Amateur Scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Penguins Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 6-10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a Two-Year Contract

WBS Penguins Name Kirk MacDonald Head Coach

P.O Joseph Keeps Showing Up for Others

Penguins to take on the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville Preseason Game

Getting to Know: Brayden Yager

Penguins Name David Quinn Assistant Coach

Brayden Yager’s Confidence Boost Leads to Memorable Year

Gruden: Working Hard, Being a Good Teammate