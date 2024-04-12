Crosby Gets 1,000 Assists; Moves Into Top-10 All-Time in Points

sid-1000-sidekick
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

During the overtime period of Thursday’s matchup with Detroit, Sidney Crosby did a tremendous job of boxing out J.T. Compher to pick up the rebound off an attempt from Rickard Rakell.

The captain then delivered a pass to Erik Karlsson in the slot, who wound up and blasted a shot through to help the Penguins beat Detroit in a matchup that had huge implications, moving the Penguins into a playoff spot and giving them control of their destiny with three games to go.

The puck was grabbed for Crosby as he recorded his 1,000th career assist on the play, becoming just the 14th player in NHL history and seventh fastest (1,269 GP) to reach that milestone.

“It's probably apropos that it's an overtime goal that he gets the assist on,” Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan said with a smile. “I think this one is a huge milestone. There’s not too many guys that get 1,000 assists.”

With his three-point performance, Crosby entered the NHL’s top-10 point scorers list with 1,591. He is the first player to enter the top-10 since Jaromir Jagr did so over 16 years ago on January 19, 2008.

“Think about that for a second,” Sullivan said. “It puts him in really elite company. The milestones he's achieving now, they're self-explanatory.”

That being said, Sullivan said he never gets tired talking about Crosby’s accomplishments. Meanwhile, the captain would rather focus on the team’s success. But it’s clear these ones were particularly special for Crosby, who grinned widely while posing with the 1,000 assists puck, and took photos with his teammates and family after the game.

When asked about being in the company of Joe Sakic (9th) and Mario Lemieux (10th), Crosby said, “that means a lot. I grew up watching those players that you named. Obviously, a big fan of the game and the history. That’s something that I’m honored to be a part of.”

It’s so fitting that Crosby’s achievements - which also include being named the 'Most Complete Player' for the fifth year in a row in the annual NHLPA Poll, and Team MVP for his third 40-goal season - are happening as part of this incredible run for the Penguins, who are 7-0-3 in their last 10 games. Sullivan always talks about how Crosby plays his best when the stakes are high, like his fellow all-time greats who have played the game – and that he’s run out of phrases to explain the captain’s contributions to helping the Penguins have success.

“These last couple weeks, watching him play, he’s a man on a mission,” said Alex Nedeljkovic, who’s been in goal for every contest. “It’s not very surprising. He does it every day. He comes into the rink every day, and treats his body well, and just cares so much and wants to win. Anything short of winning, it’s not acceptable. It’s just a testament to how hard he works, how hard he’s worked throughout his whole career. Coming in, every game, it seems like he’s setting a new milestone or setting a new record. It’s just been fun to be a part of.”

Especially because Crosby is truly the consummate teammate, leader, and ambassador.

“For me, the thing that I admire the most about him is the way he carries himself with such humility and integrity, and he just represents everything that's right about hockey,” Sullivan said.

“He's a special player but an even more special person. He's awesome,” longtime teammate Bryan Rust said. “He's leading this team right now. I think we're all just kind of getting in line behind him and trying to do everything we can.”

News Feed

Penguins Move Into Second Wild Card Playoff Spot

Sidney Crosby Named Pittsburgh’s Team MVP for the 12th Time in His Career

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings (04.11.24)

Sidney Crosby Voted 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Penguins Get a Hard-Fought, Important Point in Toronto

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (04.08.24)

Playing with Passion: Bunting Making an Impact

Penguins Move Into Playoff Spot with Win Over Tampa

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (04.06.24)

Embracing the Process Leads to Masterton Nomination

Success Breeds Success in Washington

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (04.04.24)

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Scholarship Applications Are Now Available Online

Alex Nedeljkovic's Confidence is Contagious

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 15

"Gutsy Effort" Leads to Penguins Victory in New Jersey

Penguins to Host Police vs. Firefighters in ‘Steel City Battle of the Badges’ on April 6

Game Preview: Penguins at Devils (04.02.24)

Penguins Gut Out Victory Over Rangers

Crosby Clinches 19th Point-Per-Game Season; Ties Wayne Gretzky for Most in NHL History

Game Preview: Penguins at Rangers (04.01.24)

Spooner Having Standout PWHL Season: "It's Very Inspirational"

Penguins Gave Away Momentum in Loss to Columbus

Game Preview: Penguins at Columbus Blue Jackets (03.30.24)

More Cowbell!

Malkin’s Parents Bring Good Luck in Return to Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (03.28.24)

Penguins Defeat Canes in First Meeting Since Trade

Penguins To Hold ‘Penguins Pledge Night’ Presented by U. S. Steel on Thursday, March 28

Sam Poulin Has "Come a Long Way" Since Last Year

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes (03.26.24)

Penguins Confirm Arrival of Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads and Announce Distribution Dates as Soon as April 6 and 7

Colorado Orchestrates Comeback Against Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Avalanche (03.24.24)

California Dreamin': St. Ivany Makes His NHL Debut

Benn scores 2, Stars defeat Penguins for 3rd straight win

Penguins to Host Pride Game on March 26

Game Preview: Penguins at Stars (03.22.24)

Penguins’ 13th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on April 11

From Scarborough to the Steel City

Penguins Don't Defend Hard Enough in Loss to Devils

Statement on the Passing of Konstantin Koltsov

Game Preview: Penguins at Devils (03.19.24)

Women in Hockey: Krissy Wendell-Pohl

PWHL Game Draws Passionate Crowd in Steel City

Penguins Respond with Win Over Detroit in Four-Point Game

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Red Wings (03.17.24)

Game Preview: Montréal vs. Toronto (PWHL Takeover Weekend)

Penguins' Loss to Rangers Flipped on Pair of New York Power Plays