Crosby Gets 1,000 Assists; Moves Into Top-10 All-Time in Points

When asked about being in the company of Joe Sakic (9th) and Mario Lemieux (10th), Crosby said, “that means a lot. I grew up watching those players that you named. Obviously, a big fan of the game and the history. That’s something that I’m honored to be a part of.”

It’s so fitting that Crosby’s achievements - which also include being named the 'Most Complete Player' for the fifth year in a row in the annual NHLPA Poll, and Team MVP for his third 40-goal season - are happening as part of this incredible run for the Penguins, who are 7-0-3 in their last 10 games. Sullivan always talks about how Crosby plays his best when the stakes are high, like his fellow all-time greats who have played the game – and that he’s run out of phrases to explain the captain’s contributions to helping the Penguins have success.

“These last couple weeks, watching him play, he’s a man on a mission,” said Alex Nedeljkovic, who’s been in goal for every contest. “It’s not very surprising. He does it every day. He comes into the rink every day, and treats his body well, and just cares so much and wants to win. Anything short of winning, it’s not acceptable. It’s just a testament to how hard he works, how hard he’s worked throughout his whole career. Coming in, every game, it seems like he’s setting a new milestone or setting a new record. It’s just been fun to be a part of.”

Especially because Crosby is truly the consummate teammate, leader, and ambassador.

“For me, the thing that I admire the most about him is the way he carries himself with such humility and integrity, and he just represents everything that's right about hockey,” Sullivan said.

“He's a special player but an even more special person. He's awesome,” longtime teammate Bryan Rust said. “He's leading this team right now. I think we're all just kind of getting in line behind him and trying to do everything we can.”