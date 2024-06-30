Penguins Acquire Bennett MacArthur from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Lukas Svejkovsky

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Bennett MacArthur from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Lukas Svejkovsky, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

MacArthur is signed through the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $925,000 at the NHL level.

MacArthur, 23, played the majority of the 2023-24 season in the ECHL split between the Allen Americans and the Orlando Solar Bears. In 55 ECHL games last season, the forward tallied 11 goals, 21 assists and 32 points and added two goals in five playoff games with the Americans. He also skated in two games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward has played two years of professional hockey in the ECHL and AHL. In 108 career ECHL games, MacArthur has tallied 21 goals, 39 assists and 60 points with Orlando and Allen. He has skated in six career AHL games over the past two seasons, all with Syracuse.

Prior to turning professional, the Summerside, Prince Edward Island native played in parts of three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan from 2019-22. In 120 career QMJHL games, the forward registered 78 goals, 51 assists and 129 points, and added 17 points (7G-10A) in 17 playoff games.