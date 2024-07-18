Penguins Sign Harrison Brunicke to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Harrison Brunicke to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Brunicke, 18, was the Penguins’ first selection in the 2024 NHL Draft at 44th overall last month. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound defenseman spent the 2023-24 season with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, tallying 10 goals, 11 assists and 21 points in 49 games. His 10 goals ranked first among Kamloops defensemen, while his 21 points ranked second.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Brunicke has played parts of the last three seasons with the Blazers since 2022. He has recorded 14 goals, 15 assists and 29 points in 110 career WHL games, and added two assists in 14 playoff games.

Brunicke represented Team Canada at the 2024 World Under-18 Championship and tallied one goal, three assists and four points en route to a gold medal.