Penguins Sign Harrison Brunicke to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

harry
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Harrison Brunicke to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Brunicke, 18, was the Penguins’ first selection in the 2024 NHL Draft at 44th overall last month. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound defenseman spent the 2023-24 season with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, tallying 10 goals, 11 assists and 21 points in 49 games. His 10 goals ranked first among Kamloops defensemen, while his 21 points ranked second.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Brunicke has played parts of the last three seasons with the Blazers since 2022. He has recorded 14 goals, 15 assists and 29 points in 110 career WHL games, and added two assists in 14 playoff games.

Brunicke represented Team Canada at the 2024 World Under-18 Championship and tallied one goal, three assists and four points en route to a gold medal.

News Feed

Penguins Announce Additions and Promotions to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Hockey Operations Staff

Penguins’ Partnership with Morgan & Morgan Named to the ‘Top Sports Marketing Campaigns of 2024’ List by Ad Age

Joining Penguins a "Full-Circle Moment" for Matt Grzelcyk

South African Roots, NHL Dreams: Brunicke's Unique Story

Krissy Wendell-Pohl Grateful for Hall of Fame Journey

Pittsburgh Penguins Announce Coca-Cola as the Official In-Arena Beverage Provider of PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Sign Forward Tanner Howe to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Wrapping Up 2024 Penguins Development Camp

Pietila Brothers Chasing Dreams Together with Penguins

Penguins Name Wes Clark Vice President of Player Personnel

Healthy and Hungry: Pickering Preparing for First Pro Season

Hockey Sense is Ville Koivunen's Biggest Strength

Crosby celebrates with Canadian men’s soccer team after Copa America victory

Penguins Re-Sign Corey Andonovski to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

Penguins Sign Defenseman Sebastian Aho to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

Penguins Start Executing on Strategy for Future Success

Penguins Sign Blake Lizotte to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Emil Bemstrom to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defensemen Nathan Clurman to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Bokondji Imama to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Forward Jimmy Huntington on a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Anthony Beauvillier to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Sign Defenseman Mac Hollowell to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Acquire Bennett MacArthur from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Lukas Svejkovsky

Penguins Bolster Pipeline with Pair of Second-Round Picks

Meet the 2024 Penguins Draft Class

Penguins Draft Six Players on Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft

Penguins Acquire Forward Kevin Hayes and a 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick From St. Louis

Crosby Looking Forward to Competing with Canada’s Best

Penguins Leadership Speaks: Key Takeaways

Sidney Crosby Named to Team Canada and Erik Karlsson Named to Team Sweden for the 4 Nations Face-Off

Looking Forward to the 2024 Draft

Penguins Amateur Scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

Penguins Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 6-10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a Two-Year Contract

WBS Penguins Name Kirk MacDonald Head Coach

P.O Joseph Keeps Showing Up for Others

Penguins to take on the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville Preseason Game

Getting to Know: Brayden Yager

Penguins Name David Quinn Assistant Coach

Brayden Yager’s Confidence Boost Leads to Memorable Year

Gruden: Working Hard, Being a Good Teammate

Getting to Know: Jack St. Ivany

Wrapping Up the 2024 World Championship

St. Ivany’s History of Training with Pros Gives Foundation for Success