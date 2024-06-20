Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a Two-Year Contract

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract runs through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $2.5 million.

Nedeljkovic, 28, played in 38 games for the Penguins this past season and went 18-7-7 with a 2.97 goals-against average, .902 save percentage and one shutout. The goaltender recorded a career-long 10-game point streak down the stretch of last season when he became just the 11th goaltender in Penguins history to record a point streak of 10-plus games. 

The 6-foot, 208-pound netminder has played parts of seven seasons in the NHL split between Pittsburgh, Carolina and Detroit where he’s suited up for 141 regular-season games going 60-45-22 with a 2.96 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage and eight shutouts. He also has nine games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience with Carolina where he’s gone 4-5 with a 2.17 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

In 2020-21, went 15-5-3 with a 1.90 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and three shutouts. For his efforts, he was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team, and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the league’s top rookie.

The goaltender won the Calder Cup Championship with Charlotte in 2019, and he was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team that same year. Nedeljkovic is the only goaltender in AHL history to score two career goals, with the second coming last season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The native of Parma, Ohio has represented Team USA on multiple occasions, including the World Championship this year. He won a gold medal at the 2014 World Under-18 Championship and a bronze medal at the 2016 World Junior Championship.

Prior to being drafted by Carolina in the second round (37th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Nedeljkovic spent four seasons of junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with Plymouth, Flint and Niagara from 2012-16.

