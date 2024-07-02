Penguins Announce 2024-25 Regular-Season Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up the 2024-25 regular season with a matchup against the division-rival New York Rangers in Pittsburgh's home opener on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 PM.

Following the season-opening game, the Penguins will play seven of their next nine games on the road from Oct. 10-26, before returning home to play 14 home games in a 20-game stretch from Oct. 29-Dec. 10. The month of November is packed with contests at PPG Paints Arena, which includes a season-long (tied) five-game homestand against San Jose (Nov. 16), Tampa Bay (Nov. 19), Winnipeg (Nov. 22), the first-ever matchup against the Utah Hockey Club (Nov. 23) and Vancouver (Nov. 27). Pittsburgh’s other five-game homestands will be held from Jan. 7-14 and March 11-21.

To view the complete 2024-25 schedule, which is presented by UPMC, click here. Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Beginning on Friday, Oct. 18 with a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins play 19 weekend home games on either a Friday night (3), Saturday (10) or Sunday (6), accounting for 46% of all home games.

Season ticket information for the Penguins’ 2024-25 campaign can be found here.

Pittsburgh's schedule features some noteworthy home games that fans will want to circle on their calendar:

November 27 vs. Vancouver : The Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks for Pittsburgh’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving.

: The Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks for Pittsburgh’s annual game on the night before Thanksgiving. December 3 vs. Florida : Pittsburgh hosts the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in their only visit to PPG Paints Arena.

: Pittsburgh hosts the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in their only visit to PPG Paints Arena. December 23 vs. Philadelphia : It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals before the Holiday Break for their first of two visits to Pittsburgh.

: It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Penguins host their cross-state rivals before the Holiday Break for their first of two visits to Pittsburgh. February 22 vs. Washington : Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin go head-to-head in a Saturday afternoon tilt between Metropolitan Division rivals.

: Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin go head-to-head in a Saturday afternoon tilt between Metropolitan Division rivals. April 8 vs. Chicago: 2023-24 Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks make their only trip to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins’ schedule has 14 sets of back-to-back games, beginning with the first two games of the season – Oct. 9 versus the New York Rangers and Oct. 10 against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Pittsburgh will face each Metropolitan Division opponent four times (two home/two road), each Western Conference opponent twice (one home/one road) and each Atlantic Division opponent three times. The lone exceptions in the Metropolitan Division are that Pittsburgh only hosts Carolina once, and only visits Columbus once. Half of the Atlantic Division foes visit Pittsburgh twice (Boston, Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Toronto), while half host the Penguins twice (Buffalo, Detroit, Florida and Montreal).