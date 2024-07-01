Penguins Sign Blake Lizotte to a Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Blake Lizotte to a two-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Lizotte is signed through the 2025-26 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $1.85 million.

Lizotte, 26, spent the first five-plus seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Kings. In 320 career NHL games, the forward has tallied 37 goals, 69 assists and 106 points. His best NHL season came in 2022-23 when he recorded career highs across the board in games played (81), goals (11), assists (23) and points (34).

Last season, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound Lizotte recorded seven goals, eight assists and 15 points, and added one goal in five playoff games.

Prior to turning professional, the Lindstrom, Minnesota native played two seasons of collegiate hockey at St. Cloud State University from 2017-19. In 76 career NCAA games, he tallied 22 goals, 47 assists and 69 points.