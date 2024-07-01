Penguins Sign Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract runs through the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $2.75 million.

Grzelcyk, 30, has played parts of eight seasons in the NHL with the Boston Bruins where he’s picked up 25 goals, 110 assists, 135 points and is plus-137 in 445 games. He’s hit the 20-point plateau in four seasons, and since making his NHL debut his plus-137 ranks seventh in the NHL.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Grzelcyk has 66 games of Stanley Cup Playoff experience where he’s picked up 14 points (5G-9A) in 66 games.

A native of Charleston, Massachusetts, Grzelcyk represented Team USA at the 2014 World Junior Championship and the 2012 World Under-18 Championship.

Drafted by Boston in the third round (85th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, Grzelcyk enjoyed a four-year collegiate career at Boston University from 2012-16, serving as team captain his final two years.