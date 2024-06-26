Penguins Amateur Scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

krissy16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Current Pittsburgh Penguins amateur scout Krissy Wendell-Pohl was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, it was announced yesterday by the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Wendell-Pohl is the first woman, and 22nd player or builder, with ties to the Penguins to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, and has been an amateur scout with the team since 2021.

“During our amateur scouting meeting in Vegas yesterday getting set for the draft we received the news that Krissy was being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame which allowed us to celebrate the moment together with Krissy. Krissy is one of the most humble people that you will meet in the game and everyone on our staff is so happy to see her tremendous career honored with the announcement of her induction,” said Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manger Kyle Dubas. “Krissy is an admired by her peers and colleagues across hockey. Her resume as a player, coach and executive speaks for itself and we would like to congratulate her on this much-deserved recognition of her talent and influence on the sport of hockey.”

“I couldn’t be happier for Krissy and her family on her induction into the Hall of Fame,” said Penguins Special Assistant to the President and General Manger Amanda Kessel. “Growing up, Krissy was a player that I looked up to and aspired to be like. Knowing her and working alongside her has taught me that she is as great of a person as she is a player. She is one of the best players to play the game and I am grateful to have her as a colleague and friend.”

Wendell-Pohl, a two-time Olympian in 2002 and '06, was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019 following a prolific playing career at the collegiate and international level. The 5-foot-7 forward represented the United States in six World Championships and two Olympics Games. Captaining the U.S. to their first Women's World Championships gold in 2005, she was also named the tournament's MVP scoring nine points (4G-5A) in five games. She, along with Team USA, won five silver medals and one gold at the Women's World Championships ('99, '00, 01, '04, '05, '07). Wendell-Pohl recorded an astounding 247 points (106G-141A) in 147 games with the U.S. National Women's Team and won silver and bronze at the 2002 and '06 Olympic Games, respectively.

The Brooklyn Park, MN native had an incredible collegiate career with the University of Minnesota co-captaining the Gophers to back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2004 and '05. During her time, she amassed 237 points (106G-141A) in her three seasons placing her fourth all-time in program history, 11th all-time in NCAA women's scoring and fourth all-time in points-per-game (2.35). Pohl played a big part in the Gophers' 2005 NCAA championship run scoring the game-winning goal against Wisconsin for the WCHA title following that up with a hat trick against Harvard in the NCAA title game in Durham, N.H.

During her final season with the Gophers, Wendell-Pohl put up 104 points (43G-61A) in just 40 games which won her the Patty Kazmaier Award for best female collegiate player. She was the first Minnesota native and WCHA player to receive such recognition. Wendell-Pohl also co-holds the NCAA record for most short-handed goals in a single season (7) and most career short-handed goals (16).

Prior to her collegiate career, Wendell-Pohl played hockey at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park where she scored 219 goals in just two seasons and 165 points (110G-55A) in her senior year alone. Not only was she the first player in U.S. history, both boy or girl, to score more than 100 goals in a single season, she accomplished such feat twice and continues to hold the record for all-time leading scorer in women's hockey.

Wendell-Pohl was a multisport athlete as a child and was only the fifth girl to start in the Little League World Series in 1994. She is also a member of the Little League Hall of Excellence.

This year's Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Monday, November 11 in Toronto. She joins Colin Campbell (builder), David Poile (builder), Natalie Darwitz (player), Pavel Datsyuk (player), Jeremy Roenick (player) and Shea Weber (player) as one of the seven members of the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

News Feed

Penguins Announce 2024 Pre-Season Schedule

Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 6-10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Penguins Re-Sign Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a Two-Year Contract

WBS Penguins Name Kirk MacDonald Head Coach

P.O Joseph Keeps Showing Up for Others

Penguins to take on the Ottawa Senators in the 2024 Kraft Hockeyville Preseason Game

Getting to Know: Brayden Yager

Penguins Name David Quinn Assistant Coach

Brayden Yager’s Confidence Boost Leads to Memorable Year

Gruden: Working Hard, Being a Good Teammate

Getting to Know: Jack St. Ivany

Wrapping Up the 2024 World Championship

St. Ivany’s History of Training with Pros Gives Foundation for Success

Penguins Sign Defenseman Filip Kral to a One-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Jonathan Gruden to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a Three-Year Contract

Sullivan Thankful for New Opportunity to Lead Team USA to Olympic Gold

Puljujarvi determined to put injury woes behind him with Penguins

Mike Sullivan Named Head Coach of Team USA for the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Men’s Olympic Hockey Team

Hockey is Healing: Malone Family Foundation Making a Difference

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and UPMC Sports Medicine Announce Open Enrollment for Heads UP Baseline Concussion Testing

Three Penguins Players Undergo Successful Surgeries

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Valtteri Puustinen to a Two-Year Contract

Drew O'Connor Has a Lot to Build On

Alex Nedeljkovic Named to Team USA for IIHF World Championship

King Clancy nominee Rust of Penguins discusses helping kids with speech impediments

2024 Draft Lottery Results

2024 Draft Lottery Scenarios

Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujarvi Named to Team Finland for IIHF World Championship

Michael Bunting Named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

Penguins Part Ways With Associate Coach Todd Reirden

Penguins Sign Goaltender Filip Larsson to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Sam Poulin to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce Changes with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Coaching Staff

Ty Hennes Named Team USA Assistant Coach for IIHF World Championship

Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson Named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Players to Watch in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tristan Broz Turns Pro After Championship Season in Denver

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $95,140 to Ronald McDonald House

Penguins Sign Forward Tristan Broz to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Kyle Dubas Discusses First Season at the Helm

Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Penguins Finish Season Strong, But Fall Short of Playoffs

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (04.17.24)

Penguins Secure Must-Win Victory Over Nashville, Still Need Help

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (04.15.24)

Pittsburgh's Point Streak Ends in Loss to Boston