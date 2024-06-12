Penguins Name David Quinn Assistant Coach

Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have added David Quinn to Head Coach Mike Sullivan’s coaching staff as an assistant coach, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Quinn, 57, will join Assistant Coaches Mike Vellucci and Ty Hennes on Head Coach Sullivan’s staff, along with Goaltending Coach Andy Chiodo, Video Coach Madison Nikkel and Assistant Video Coach CJ D’Alimonte. Quinn will oversee the team’s defensive group. 

“David Quinn brings a wealth of coaching and developmental experience across the highest levels of professional and international hockey,” said Dubas. “Quinn has a long track record of helping elite defensemen reach their full potential, and we look forward to the impact he can make on our defensive group and our entire program. Coach Quinn’s experience, character, energy and enthusiasm make him a great fit for Coach Sullivan’s coaching staff.”

Quinn, who has over 30 years of coaching experience, has served as head coach of the San Jose Sharks (2022-24) and New York Rangers (2018-21). Under his reign as head coach with the Sharks and Rangers, two defensemen captured the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defensemen, with Adam Fox and Erik Karlsson claiming the award in 2020-21 and ’22-23, respectively.

The Cranston, Rhode Island native has extensive experience at the international level with Team USA, most recently as the head coach of the 2022 and ’23 World Championship teams and the ‘22 Olympic Team. 

Quinn has also represented Team USA as an assistant coach at three World Championships (2007, ’12 & ’16) and the 2005 World Junior Championship. He spent two seasons (2002-04) as the head coach for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. Quinn also helped guide the U.S. Women’s National Team to a pair of silver medals (2000 & 1999) in the Women’s World Championship.

Quinn has 19 years of experience at the collegiate level as an assistant coach with Northeastern University (1993-96) and University of Nebraska-Omaha (1996-02), as well as an associate coach and head coach of Boston University from 2004-09 and 2013-18, respectively. As Boston University’s head coach, the team went 105-69-21 under his direction. As an associate coach, Quinn and Boston University won the National Championship in 2009. During his two stints with Boston University, Quinn coached the likes of defensemen Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Dante Fabbro and Kevin Shattenkirk, as well as forwards Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, Clayton Keller and Evan Rodrigues.

Quinn’s career also included stops as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche (2012-13) and head coach of the Lake Erie Monsters (2009-12) of the American Hockey League.

Quinn was drafted 13th overall by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1984 NHL Draft prior to his three-year collegiate career with Boston University from 1984-87. Following his collegiate career, he played two seasons of professional hockey in the AHL and IHL in 1991-92 and ’92-93, respectively. Internationally, the defenseman won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 1986 World Junior Championship.

