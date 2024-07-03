Penguins Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster

DevCampRoster_dates_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their 2024 development camp roster, which will be held from July 6-10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Forty-eight prospects will convene for the five-day camp which features on-ice sessions each day. A full camp roster, which is made up of 30 forwards, 15 defensemen and three goaltenders can be viewed here.

All six of Pittsburgh’s 2024 draft picks – Harrison Brunicke (2nd round, 44th overall), Tanner Howe (2nd round, 46th overall), Chase Pietila (4thround, 111th overall), Joona Vaisanen (6th round, 175th overall), Mac Swanson (7th round, 207th overall) and Finn Harding (7th round, 223rdoverall) – will be attending development camp.

Pittsburgh’s 2023 first-round draft pick Brayden Yager (14th overall) will be returning for his second development camp. The Moose Jaw Warriors forward won the WHL Championship this season and continued on in the Memorial Cup where he was named to the tournament’s All-Star Team with six points (3G-3A) in four games. The Penguins’ 2022 first-round draft pick Owen Pickering (21st overall) will be returning for his third development camp after setting a new career high in points (46) as the Swift Current Broncos’ captain this past season. Returning for his fourth development camp is forward Tristan Broz (2021, 58th overall), who turned professional with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League last season after winning the National Championship with the University of Denver.

Attending their first Penguins’ development camp are forwards Ville Koivunen and Cruz Lucius who were both acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7.

Development camp, which kicks off on Saturday, July 6, will consist of five days of on- and off-ice sessions split between three groups. Pittsburgh’s camp concludes on Wednesday, July 10 with a tournament beginning at 12:00 PM.

All practices, including the tournament, are open to the public and free of charge.

Below is the Penguins’ 2024 Development Camp practice schedule at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

Saturday, July 6

9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session

10:00 AM – Group 1 On-Ice Session

11:00 AM – Group 2 On-Ice Session

12:00 PM – Group 3 On-Ice Session

Sunday, July 7

9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session

10:00 AM – Group 2 On-Ice Session

11:00 AM – Group 3 On-Ice Session

12:00 PM – Group 1 On-Ice Session

Monday, July 8

9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session

9:00 AM – Group 3 On-Ice Session

10:00 AM – Group 1 On-Ice Session

11:00 AM – Group 2 On-Ice Session

Tuesday, July 9

9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session

10:00 AM – On-Ice Session

Wednesday, July 10

12:00 PM – Tournament

